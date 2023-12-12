After listening to CM Punk's big announcement on RAW, Seth Rollins crashed the party to let the "Best in the World" know where he stands.

Well, folks, it's official: CM Punk and Seth Rollins are going to be seeing a lot of each other in WWE, as the “Best in the World” has officially decided to take his talents to RAW moving forward.

Unfortunately, Rollins wasn't into this announcement one bit, as the “Visionary” waited until just after his rival had his moment in the sun before interrupting it in the most flamboyant, showy way possible.

“Cleveland, Ohio, CM Punk, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I hope you know how incredibly fortunate you are to even be standing in this ring right now, but could you just do me one thing, one thing, please? Don't you dare call this place your home! You abandoned this place ten years ago; not only did you abandon it, but you actively tried to tear it down. You spent ten years actively slandering me, slandering every single person back in that locker room, and now you want to walk back in here and call this place your home? This is not your home, this is my home” Seth Rollins declared passionately.

“I've been here, every single person in the back, those are my brothers and sisters. Everybody here, everybody watching at home, that is my family, and this is our home, and I will do everything in my power to protect it from people like you. Let me make one thing perfectly clear, I don't want there to be any confusion, I know I'm a bit worked up, I want everyone to understand, I'm going to say it plainly with every fiber in my being: I hate you.”

Dang, way to make it abundantly clear how you feel, Mr. Rollins. Fortunately, unlike some people, who would try their darndest to avoid someone they don't like through whatever means are at their disposal, Rollins thought otherwise, letting the “Second City Saint” know that he likes to keep his friends close but his enemies closer.

“But if you're going to be part of WWE again, then I want you on Monday Night RAW because the truth always comes out, pal,” Rollins noted. “The truth always comes out and I know, you know, everybody knows that this is your last chance. So one of two things is gonna happen: Either you're going to expose yourself and self-destruct like you always do, and I'll be the first person in the back to slam the door on your legacy. Or if by some miracle you have changed, and you've got any gas left in this old tank, maybe one day you'll be lucky enough to stand across the ring from me in a World Heavyweight Championship match, and then I will expose you for the fraud that you are. I will show you that there are levels to this, I will wrestle circles around, and I will let you know in real time what it means to be the ‘Best in the World.'”

Oh snap, well that's that, right? Rollins is the alpha, and Punk is going to be-line it to Paul “Triple H” Levesque's office to voice his complaints? Not necessarily, as Punk had some thoughts to share, too, and needless to say, they were must-watch.

CM Punk just might take aim at Seth Rollins in 2024.

After being thoroughly disrobed by the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk took his turn on the mic and let it be known that he might just mess around, win a major match, and become the next challenger for Seth Rollins' strap.

“Are you done? That's your one pass to stand her and talk to me disrespectfully without me coming after you,” CM Punk responded. “I have never asked for things to be handed to me, and I have always done things stubbornly the hard way, and I'm here to do that. Adam Pearce, where you at? If we're making things official, we might as well make it official. CM Punk is entering the Royal Rumble, and when CM Punk wins, maybe, Seth, it's you he's coming after.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold the phone; WWE has two performers, Punk and Cody Rhodes, who both want to win the Royal Rumble and guarantee themselves a headlining spot at WrestleMania 40? But only one of those men can win the match, even if they have different belts at the top of their wishlists? Wait, is this actual, compelling drama? Is Paul “Triple H” Levesque sure WWE fans are ready for something like this where both performers have a legitimate shot at the win-and-your-in results of the match? Or will this tear the very fabric of the IWC to its core? Fans will find out in a little over a month in Tampa.