Seth Rollins has been working in the professional wrestling trenches for 19 years and counting.

Since debuting for SCW all the way back in August of 2004 under the Gixx moniker – if you can believe it – Rollins has worked for 46 different companies before he made WWE his home, and has wrestled over 2,000 matches and counting, all before his 38th birthday.

But how much longer can Rollins go? Sure, he's the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a fan favorite, and arguably one of the top babyfaces, if not the top babyface in all of WWE, but with so many miles on his tires, how much longer can he operate at the top of his game? Well, in the opinion of the “Visionary,” even though he's worked through his fair share of injuries, he still feels as though he's in the “sweet spot” of his professional career, with a solid half-decade plus before he starts to show his age.

“I'm at the point now where I'm 37, so I've got this maybe six-to-ten year window, depending on my health, where I'm gonna be in the sweet spot, where my body can still go, but my brain has also finally caught up to where I am physically. So mentally and physically, I haven't deteriorated. I'm in that perfect zone. I'm not quite what I was when I was your age athletically, but I'm still pushing it, and mentally, I can read the room. When we go out there, it's like cake for me. I'm in that zone for I'd say six-to-ten years depending on how my body holds up, and then who knows? Then I'll turn into The Undertaker and come once a year for WrestleMania. But I'm feeling really good right now. I'm in a sweet spot,” Seth Rollins told Logan Paul on ImPaulsive via EWrestling News.

“No, honestly I just do my same thing. I try to just change my training up based on how I feel, and there's constant injury,” he said. “My knee's been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck acting up, my low back has been at me since 2019. Probably should get some surgery on that but trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.”

Will Rollins eventually have to take some time off to get his body right? Potentially so, much like Kenny Omega before him, sometimes when injuries pile up, a performer has to take some time off when they drop the title in order to get their body right, even if it puts them on the shelf for an extended period of time. Still, with Rollins on top right now, it doesn't seem like he'll be taking time off any time soon, which is good news for the WWE Universe, as they love him – and his song – almost as much as they hate “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn wants Kevin Owens to have sing-alongs like Seth Rollins.

After RAW went off the air on Monday night, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens all got back into the ring in front of a sold-out crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate the WWE Tag Team Champions retaining their titles versus The Judgment Day.

Embracing the moment, with the crowd serenading Rollins with his war hymn “Visionary,” Zayn requested a microphone from the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to express a little jealousy that the current tag champs don't have a song fans can sing to them too.

“Well, I just wanted to say first of all, everything he said about you guys being a lovely crowd is true, we've been listening all night, it's been amazing,” Sami Zayn said. “And we must acknowledge that tehy are making a lot of noise and they are all particularly amazing when this man (Seth Rollins) comes out. That's amazing, seriously okay, I'm not going to lie, generally speaking, I am not a jealous person. But when I see 18,000 people in Atlanta all singing this song, it makes me wish we (Zayn and Owens) had a song, like they would all sing with us. So hey, I'm not going to lie, I'm not trying to work you on this, I've been working on this all week.”

“You literally have a sing that people sing to us every single week. Literally that song that we sing every time we come out here,” Kevin Owens said as the crowd started to cheer ‘Ole.' “That's not even the one I was thinking about, you have two songs people sing.”

“Well, here's the thing actually, the song I was thinking about was for you,” Zayn said. “Because, you know, you have some anger issues lately, and I thought having a song we could sing might cheer you up a little bit. So hear me out; this is how it goes, alright, you might recognize the tune (to the tune of “The Visionary”), ‘Kevin gonna be so angry!' Not bad, huh?”

“I love it!” Owens declared before the duo started to sing Rollins' theme once more.

Will fans actually start singing, “Kevin gonna be so angry!” when he takes the ring next? Only time will tell, but considering Rollins' current schtick where the lights go down and he's bathed in the musical talents of the crowd, in large part came from a house show in France, it's entirely possible this one will stick too.