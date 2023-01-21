The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most exciting and unpredictable events that the WWE has to offer. The match is memorable because fans see surprise entrants from wrestlers who are debuting, returning, or haven’t been seen on TV or in the company for some time each year. Some surprises are more evident than others, but a surprise is a surprise.

That is why fans wonder why the WWE spoiled Cody Rhodes’ return at the Royal Rumble. If we’re being honest, fans have been speculating that Rhodes would be returning at the Rumble since he initially got hurt. Since the timeline of his recovery lined up with the event, having Rhodes make his return at the Rumble made the most sense.

We all heard the pop Cody Rhodes got when he made his return to the WWE at Wrestlemania. Although fans have expected him to return at the Rumble, the reaction could’ve been just as big. Although this is a little different, remember when CM Punk debuted in AEW over a year ago? It was the worst-kept secret in wrestling, and the reaction was still bigger than anybody expected. The same could’ve been done for Cody Rhodes in this situation.

Since they’re officially in the match, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes should come in as the #1 and #2 entrants. The last time we saw Rhodes, he looked like a warrior defeating Rollins with his injury. It would only be right for them to start the match and go the distance, and it would only be fitting for Rhodes and Rollins to pick up where they left off and have their fourth encounter during the Royal Rumble match. If Rollins comes out as the first entrant, the lights go out, and you hear, “wrestling has more than one royal family,” the Alamodome will explode. But think of how incredible it would be if this happened without knowing of Rhodes’ return.

The WWE needs to stop spoiling surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble. The WWE should stop spoiling Royal Rumble entrants, period. The Royal Rumble is fun to watch because of the surprises and not knowing who will enter next. So why ruin that? I understand that WWE needs to advertise its top talent for one of its biggest events of the year. At the end of the day, it’s all about making money. But how about they cap how many entrants they announce at around 10? Leave 20 open spots for surprise entrants and other wrestlers on the roster. The WWE promoting Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the match is fine. We didn’t have to know about Cody Rhodes.

The Royal Rumble match will still be as exciting as ever, but it would be nice if the WWE toned down how many more people they announce for the match. Just a thought.

