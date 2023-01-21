“If you’re feeling lonely today, come along and throw your cares away, we’re really glad that you’re our friend, and this is a friendship that will never ever end” – if these lyrics ring a bell to you, it can mean one thing and one thing only: WWE is officially bringing fans back to The Firefly Funhouse.

That’s right, after watching LA Knight secure a quick win ahead of his singles match at The Royal Rumble – a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match nonetheless – who but Uncle Howdy hijacked the Titantron to send a message to “The Megastar” and maybe knock his confidence down a notch or two.

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
WWE, Johnny Gargano, The Royal Rumble, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, The Way,

WWE’s Johnny Gargano has a return date in mind from AC sprain

Matty Breisch ·

WWE, Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt, Bianca Belair, RAW Women's Championship

‘I am the face of evil:’ Alexa Bliss explains her brutal attack on Bianca Belair

Matty Breisch ·

WWE, LA Knight, Bray Wyatt, Mtn Dew Pitch Black, Royal Rumble,

WWE finally explained the Mtn Dew Pitch Black match to LA Knight

Matty Breisch ·

“Now that I think abut it, you should be scared of the dark,” Wyatt began, wearing his red sweater and talking to Ramblin’ Rabbit. “I hope you’re satisfied. I hope you understand you are the one who opened the door. And now, whatever comes through it is your problem. See you at The Royal Rumble. Bye! Have a nice day! It was a pleasure, I missed you guys so much. Bye!” – yikes, even if Los Angeles Knight wants to posture that he isn’t phased one bit, that is a spooky promo, even for fans sitting at home.

Is The Fiend definitely coming back at The Royal Rumble for his first WWE appearance since 2021? Only time will tell, but after definitively – ish – proving that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are two different people, it’s safe to say it’s best to expect the unexpected whenever the performer formerly known as Husky Harris is on the screen.