“If you’re feeling lonely today, come along and throw your cares away, we’re really glad that you’re our friend, and this is a friendship that will never ever end” – if these lyrics ring a bell to you, it can mean one thing and one thing only: WWE is officially bringing fans back to The Firefly Funhouse.

That’s right, after watching LA Knight secure a quick win ahead of his singles match at The Royal Rumble – a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match nonetheless – who but Uncle Howdy hijacked the Titantron to send a message to “The Megastar” and maybe knock his confidence down a notch or two.

"Now that I think about it, you should be scared of the dark." 😉 An unexpected return of Firefly Fun House… and it's just as unsettling as we remember it being. #BrayWyatt@RealLAKnight#SmackDownpic.twitter.com/qVsqRUc9Ok — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2023

“Now that I think abut it, you should be scared of the dark,” Wyatt began, wearing his red sweater and talking to Ramblin’ Rabbit. “I hope you’re satisfied. I hope you understand you are the one who opened the door. And now, whatever comes through it is your problem. See you at The Royal Rumble. Bye! Have a nice day! It was a pleasure, I missed you guys so much. Bye!” – yikes, even if Los Angeles Knight wants to posture that he isn’t phased one bit, that is a spooky promo, even for fans sitting at home.

Is The Fiend definitely coming back at The Royal Rumble for his first WWE appearance since 2021? Only time will tell, but after definitively – ish – proving that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are two different people, it’s safe to say it’s best to expect the unexpected whenever the performer formerly known as Husky Harris is on the screen.