WWE star Brock Lesnar was linked to Vince McMahon's latest lawsuit.

WWE star Brock Lesnar has been linked in Vince McMahon's latest lawsuit.

Brock Lesnar linked in lawsuit

A former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit against McMahon. She accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking during her tenure with the company.

Now, The Wall Street Journal has added new wrinkles to the story. Their report states that Grant alleges that McMahon instructed her to create “personalized sexual content” for a star he was re-signing. While the specific star wasn't named, the lawsuit indicates he was a UFC and WWE star. Those close to the situation identified the wrestler as Lesnar, one of their biggest stars.

After sharing explicit photos of Grant with the WWE star, she was informed that the star “likes what he sees.” Once the star came to terms on a new deal, McMahon texted Grant in August 2021 saying that “part of the deal was f—ing U.”

The newly-re-signed star was then given Grant's mobile phone number. He asked her for a video of herself urinating, calling her a “b***h” after she did. The star also allegedly wanted to set up a “play date,” which a snowstorm prevented.

In 2021, Lesnar made his return to the WWE at that year's SummerSlam event. He confronted Roman Reigns to close out the show in a shocking moment.

Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE's biggest stars. A part-time attraction, yes, but he's always presented as one of their biggest stars when he does show up.

Vince McMahon founded the WWE and oversaw creative of the company for years. He stepped down from his role in 2021 amid an investigation of him paying hush money to women who accused him of sexual misconduct. However, he returned recently to oversee the company's merger with the UFC.