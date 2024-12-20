During WWE's kickoff event for Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix, Kevin Owens vandalized a picture of Cody Rhodes. He taped a picture of himself over Rhodes' face on WWE's wall of champions. However, Drew McIntyre may have done it first.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, McIntyre called out Owens, claiming he copied his idea. He posted a video of him doing the same thing, except it was to Damian Priest when he was World Heavyweight Champion. “‘Can I copy your homework?'” his caption read. “‘Sure[,] just change it a tiny bit.'”

Owens then fired back at McIntyre. He made a joke about beginning to use McIntyre's signature Claymore kick as a move. “I'm considering adding a Claymore to my moveset[,] too!” his response read.

Obviously, Owens and McIntyre are going after two different champions. Drew McIntyre was bitter after losing the World Heavyweight Championship in minutes to Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WrestleMania XL.

Owens is currently entrenched in a feud with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He stole the Winged Eagle Championship belt from Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Kevin Owens' heated feud with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Owens and Rhodes' feud is far from over after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite losing, Owens attacked Rhodes after the show went off the air and stole his title belt.

Now, he is walking around and proclaiming himself the WWE Champion. They have already had two matches, so a rubber match could put a definitive end to the feud.

The relationship between the two goes back a couple of years. When Rhodes was pursuing Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Championship, Owens had his back and helped thwart the threat of the Bloodline interfering at WrestleMania 39.

After finally winning the championship at WrestleMania XL, Owens continued teaming with Rhodes. They also joined forces with Randy Orton at the Money in the Bank PLE against the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

The following month, Rhodes gifted Owens a championship match for his efforts. Owens reluctantly agreed to the match and lost to Rhodes at Bash in Berlin.

They had their second match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes won in controversial fashion, using the steel char Owens brought into the ring. This angered Owens, who subsequently attacked Rhodes and stole his championship belt.