While at WWE HQ for the Monday Night RAW on Netflix kickoff event, Kevin Owens vandalized a picture of Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

He showed up to the building with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship around his shoulder. He previously took it from Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event despite not winning it.

As he strolled through the building, he took some tape from an employee's office. WWE has a wall of their current champions, and as Owens walked past each, he called them “great.” But he stopped when he got to Rhodes, calling it “misinformation,” and he taped a picture of himself holding the Winged Eagle belt on his face.

“It's not perfect, obviously; it's got the wrong title plate and definitely the wrong name, but it's a start,” he said before leaving to find Paul “Triple H” Levesque's office to discuss making a proper change to Owens.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' feud for the WWE Championship

Weirdly enough, Owens is calling the belt his after stealing it from Rhodes. During their Saturday Night's Main Event match, Owens brought a steel chair into the ring.

He attempted to hit Rhodes with it, who thwarted the attack. Rhodes then hit Owens with a Cross Rhodes onto the steel chair to get the victory.

After the show went off the air, Owens attacked Rhodes, resulting in the American Nightmare being taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

The feud between Owens and Rhodes will continue into the new year. Owens had been a key part of Rhodes dethroning the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. But since becoming champion, Rhodes has teamed with Reigns to take on the new Bloodline.

This seemingly put Owens over the edge. Owens took out Randy Orton, who he had become allies with over the last year, injuring him during an attack.

Owens and Rhodes' first match stemmed out of friendly competition. Rhodes wanted to reward Owens for his help in finishing the story.

Their first match happened at Bash in Berlin, which Rhodes won. They then faced at Saturday Night's Main Event with the same result.

However, their rubber match could be even more personal, especially now that Owens has Rhodes' prized Winged Eagle Championship belt.

With Monday Night RAW moving to Netflix on January 6, 2025, perhaps Owens and Rhodes will have their trilogy closer in the new year in front of the huge audience the streaming service brings.