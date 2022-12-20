By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

When The Miz took the ring against Dexter Lumis on Monday Night RAW for a winner-takes-all combination money-ladder match, he really needed to win. Sure, Miz is theoretically loaded, with money just rolling in from his WWE contract, his Miz and Mrs. contract, and his royalties from The Marine movies he made for WWE Studios, but after losing one big ole’ bag of money that he owed to Dexter Lumis earlier in the month, the Ohio-born-LA-living Superstar had to ask his wife, Maryse, for an advance on his allowance in order to try to win it all back in a double-or-nothing match with the strangest performer under contract with WWE.

If he won, well, The Miz would be looking good; sure, Lumis and his Kayfabe father-in-law, Johnny Gargano, spent some of the money on an early Christmas gifting spree on RAW, but the duo did clean up at JBL’s 50k buy-in poker game a few weeks back, so that had to more or less even things out. If, however, Miz lost the match, well, let’s just assume there wouldn’t be a very merry Christmas at the Mizanin household, as the patriarch may have just found himself sleeping in the car.

Needless to say, The Miz needed to find a way to put his finger on the proverbial scale and ensure that the 50-50 proposition of a match with Lumis – who, again, is very creepy, muscular, and hard to predict – would side more in “The A-Lister’s” proverbial favor.

Fortunately, as Miz has done so many times before, he enlisted the services of a heater and made sure that things would work out quite well in his favor. Why, you may ask, is Reed back in the greater WWE Universe? Because money talks, folks.

EXCLUSIVE: @mikethemiz gives his thanks to returning Superstar #BronsonReed for helping him defeat @DexterWWE in the high-stakes Ladder Match as Reed takes his cut for his involvement.#WWERawpic.twitter.com/r5qsrbgrSs — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022

The Miz explains why he enlisted the services of Bronson Reed in WWE.

Had Reed stuck around in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he famously defeated Okada during the G1 earlier this year, he could have had the world; after just getting over to NJPW proper back in July, many expected Reed, then known as Jonah, to go on a Vader-esque run, winning belts, working huge events like Wrestle Kingdom, and maybe even make it big with his faction TMDK, which now has a dubious future at best.

Instead, he’s working for WWE, where he’s going to work with The Miz. But why? Why did Miz enlist the help of Reed, and why did the “Big Dawg” agree? Byron Saxton headed to the back with a microphone and a camera crew to find out.

“You smell that? Smell it, go ahead, smell it. You ever see this amount of money?” Miz asked Saxton. “That’s the smell of victory, baby! I beat Dexter Lumis! And now, him and his dumpster diver friends can go back in the hole they crawled out of. But this isn’t about them. This is about me and my money. I have so many people to thank. First, I wanna thank my beautiful, gorgeous, sexy wife, because without her, none of this would have been possible. She quadrupled my allowance. I also wanna thank my baby girls, Monroe and Madison. But I also wanna thank my close, personal friend, an up and coming superstar who I helped pave the way for his long awaited return. Ladies and gentlemen, Bronson Reed! It was an honor getting you back into WWE, because you have it all: Power, brutality, killer instinct, and need I state the obvious? I owe you big time. You are an unstoppable machine. I mean, you’re scary as h*ll! Am I right?”

Filling up the frame like any good 300-plus pounder should, Reed began to shake down The Miz.

“Where’s my money?”Reed asked in a very imposing voice.

“Money? Of course,” Miz responded. “You know I’m good for it.”

After Reed walked off with two more stacks of Miz’s money, “The A-Lister” turned back to Saxton.

“He’s so cool, right?” Miz asked Saxton. “We’re really good friends.”

Welp, there you go, folks, WWE has officially solved the mystery before it could even be discussed on podcasts, YouTube videos, and across the various wrestling-focused online websites; Miz hired Reed to become his heater and, in his mind, friend, WWE has officially announced his return to the promotion with a welcome back graphic, and the Jonah Twitter account already has a new name on it. After a surprise return from WWE earned the most exciting pop in the business, Paul “Triple H” Levesque bringing back one of his former NXT standouts has become almost pedestrian.