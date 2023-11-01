After being thoroughly embarrassed by Gunther and Imperium on RAW, The Miz is ready to prove he's still a main event caliber wrestler in WWE.

After finishing up his program with LA Knight and John Cena before the dynamic babyface duo turned their attention to The Bloodline, The Miz needed to find something new to occupy his time within the WWE Universe, at least until the next season of Miz and Mrs. starts to film for Season 4 should the show get picked up for another season.

His solution? For better or worse, it looks like the two-time Grand Slam Champion is running head-first into Imperium, as he attempted to book Gunther as the latest guest on Miz TV on the go-home edition of RAW before Crown Jewel.

Keyword? Attempted, as after ignoring his call to come down for the show, Gunther marched into his ring to let Miz know his real feelings.

“Since you didn't clearly understand the message that I tried to get to you, I'm not your guest,” Gunther told The Miz and the WWE Universe. “I came here to make two things clear to you: First of all, it is the year 2023, and you're seriously trying to run a talk show? And secondly, this ring is sacred to me, and everything you do here is beneath me; in fact, you are beneath me. Miz, I do not respect you.”

“Well, I've gotta say, that's a way to break the ice,” The Miz responded. “That's not the first time I've heard that, and probably not the last, but let me explain something to you; I interviewed an invisible John Cena in this seat that was more entertaining than you. And let me explain something else; whether it's movies, TVs, or in this ring, I am the biggest star WWE has.”

Clearly not amused, Gunther fired back, letting the “A-Lister” know that they are in two very different leagues.

“See Miz, that's exactly your issue, because once the bell rings, it doesn't matter how entertaining you are,” Gunther said. “When it gets serious, the only thing that matters is how good of a wrestler you are, and that is exactly why you are a talk show host, and I am the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.”

“You know, I can be serious when I want to be,” Miz responded. “I was serious when I beat Randy Orton for my first WWE Championship. I was serious when I beat John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania. I was serious when I won my second WWE Championship over a decade later, and let me tell you something, and I want you to really understand me, so I'm going to speak very, very slowly; I was very serious when I made that title on your shoulder the most prestigious and relevant title in all of WWE. And I have no problem doing it again.”

Unfortunately for Miz, Gunther had Imperium destroy his Miz TV set and left the “A-Lister,” walking back to the locker room alone after being thoroughly embarrassed on live television. Still, after licking his wounds, it sounds like The Miz isn't giving in to Gunther's bullying, as he's entering himself into a Fatal Fourway to become the next number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz is ready to earn his spot in the ring with Gunther.

After landing a spot in the four-way match against Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar, The Miz stopped by RAW TALK to discuss his desire to put one over on Gunther and earn not only his respect but a ninth run with the Intercontinental Championship; a win that would tie him with Chris Jericho for the most title reigns of all time with the “Workman's Title.”

While Miz would clearly rather get a title match based on his merits, he's fired up to get back to being a main event-caliber Superstar.

“The guy makes me wait five minutes for him to come out, only for him to say he doesn't respect me?” The Miz told Byron Saxton on RAW Talk. “You wanna know what disrespectful is? I found it very disrespectful that he was waiting backstage, pleasuring himself to clips of Ivan Drago from Rocky IV while I'm out there entertaining because that's what I do. If I need to entertain, I'll entertain. If I need to act in a movie, I'll act in a movie. If I need to be a main event WWE Superstar, I will be a main event WWE Superstar, and if I need to take the Intercontinental Championship back, I will do exactly that. Because I'm The Miz, and I'm awesome.”

Is The Miz about to have an all-time great match with Gunther at, say, Survivor Series? Maybe yes, maybe not, but a fired-up Miz is certainly more entertaining than when he's stuck in comedy angles, as his promo game with LA Knight clearly proved back in late August and into September.