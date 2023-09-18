Though Gunther remains the Intercontinental Champion after securing a crucial win over Chad Gable earlier this month on RAW, fans, pundits, and WWE Hall of Famers alike are already starting to fantasy book what the “Ring General” will look like when he's freed up to be a hunter instead of being tasked with all challengers coming his way for the “Workman's Title.”

Some want to see Gunther go after Seth Rollins, essentially taking his current schtick up a notch as the World Heavyweight Champion instead of just the IC Title-holder. Others, by contrast, are more interested in seeing Imperium go to work as a trio, with WWE rumored to join AEW, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the trios championship business.

And as for Bully Ray, aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley? Well, he just wants to see Gunther go up against other main event Superstars, as there are only so many mid-card feuds a performer of the “Ring General's” caliber can wrestle before things get stale.

“What I am looking forward to is the days when Gunther has the opportunity to be in the ring with guys that are better than him,” Bully Ray said via 411 Mania. “If the day ever comes that we get Brock [Lesnar] and Gunther, Gunther, get under that learning tree, and soak it all in, brother. A Randy Orton and a Gunther, wow. An Edge and Gunther. Gunther, much like a Charlotte [Flair] doesn't have anybody that is going to bring him to the next level. Gunther and Seth [Rollins], yes, that'll do it. Seth is excellent at what he does.”

Does Gunther really just need someone to bring him up and level and elevate his game past the perceived ceiling of the IC Title? Maybe yes, maybe no, but hopefully before too long, fans will get to find out.

Bully Ray questions if WWE, not AEW, is now the hot show in town.

Elsewhere in his regular appearances on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray decided to discuss the current state of AEW and how their shows maybe aren't as popular as they were in years passed.

Though the former Bubba Ray Dudley admits that AEW is still very hot in foreign markets, as All In clearly proved, the promotion's regular television show draws have been on the decline, and the reactions have been affected as a result.

“I think the real discussion is in what AEW is doing in the States and the houses that they are drawing in the States right now because, in the first couple of years, we were used to seeing packed houses every Wednesday night for AEW,” Bully Ray said via Wrestling Headlines. “Tonight, I think, and I've been gracious here, I think there were 2,500 people in the building. Now, that doesn't mean that those 2,500 people need to suffer. AEW still needs to deliver the best show that they possibly can for those people, and I think they go out there, and they do. But when you're in an arena that holds 15,000 people, and you're one of 2,500, and you look out there, and you see lots and lots of empty seats, it makes you wonder if you're at the cool show in town anymore, and thus, I believe it affects people's willingness to be as interactive with the show as they would have been as if it was a packed house.”

Attempting to make things a tad more personable for the fans listening along at home, Ray compared the popularity of AEW to one of his favorite bands, Motley Crue, at the Nassau Coliseum in the 1990s, when he came to realize that maybe, to paraphrase another famous New Yorker, the times they were a-changin'.

“I'm not just pulling that out of thin air. I'm pulling that from experience. I remember when Motley Crue had broken up, and Vince Neil had left the band. Then Vince and Motley got back together. I went to the first show at Nassau Coliseum, Motley Crue, getting back together, and I was so excited. I could not wait. My favorite rock ‘n ‘ roll band of all time were back together, and I was going to see another great Motley Crue show,” Ray noted.

“At about a half an hour before the show, only half of the arena was full. There's probably only seven or 8,000 people in the Nassau Coliseum. I was like, ‘Wow, I guess people are showing up late. It's going to be packed, and it's going to be sold out by the time the house lights go down and Motley hits the stage.' Well, the house lights went down, and Motley hit the stage and it was still only about seven or 8,000 people there. The arena was half full. It's one of the only concerts that I can remember being at where I kind of sat down because I was like, ‘Wow, my band isn't the biggest band in the world anymore,' and if I found it harder to be as into the show knowing that maybe this wasn't the place to be anymore.' Grunge had taken over, and Pearl Jam, and you know, bands like that were selling out.”

Is AEW rapidly becoming the new Crue, with fans disinterested in its new material and membership changes? Or is everything cyclical, with WWE simply in the middle of a hot streak and AEW looking for a few more angles to stand with MJF-Adam Cole and everything surrounding the Blackpool Combat Club? Fans will have to wait and find out.