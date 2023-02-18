With the Elimination Chamber rapidly approaching, fans have been going through the participants in the men’s edition of the show’s namesake match in order to peg a potential winner. Will Austin Theory go the distance and keep his strap? Or will his long-time rival Seth “Freakin'” Rollin begin his third reign as the United States Champion? And what about NXT-turned-WWE competitors like Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano, who are looking to seriously elevate their stock on the main roster?

What about Montez Ford? Yes, he’s been a tag team guy for years now, a Triple Crown Champion to be exact, but he’s been endorsed as a future singles star for years now and might be ready to fully pop off, as Big E suggested heading into the February “Premium Live Event.” Sitting down with The Bump before his match, Ford described why he wants to win the belt, not just for himself, but for ‘us.’

“Blessed, but to me, it feels like I’m not alone,” Ford said. “Like you all said earlier, I feel like everyone’s worked hard and is deserving but to say that physically to me, to say I’m deserving, that I worked hard, that I should be here, and that I put in the time, and I feel like I’m not alone, you guys are in there with me. I mean my wife, my kids, my mother, my father, everyone’s been calling me up all morning, sending me text messages, the videos, the motivational videos, old clips of me eight years old, ten years old, holding a WWE Championship, talking about days like this were you’re gonna hold a title where this is the first step here. And that’s the United States, ‘Us’ championship. I’ll call it the ‘Us’ championship, because it’s about us. It’s really about us, if you think about it, it’s really about us. You know, I’ve been with my brother for seven years, but now I get a chance to shine by myself, but like I said, you all went on the journey. Kayla, MC, everybody, every single person has been on this journey with me, so it’s not just the United States Championship, it’s the ‘Us’ Championship because it’s about us.”

Despite competing in #WWEChamber tonight as a singles competitor, @MontezFordWWE says he's not heading in there alone, he's bringing along the support of everybody who's been a part of his journey. 🙏#WWETheBumppic.twitter.com/e9yCb10kBs — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023

Angelo Dawkins is excited to see Montez Ford succeed in WWE.

Speaking of his brother, how does Angelo Dawkins feel about Ford’s opportunity? Well, according to Ford, he couldn’t be more excited to see his partner succeed because, again, it’s about us.

“He’s been hitting me up, pretty much all morning,” Ford said. “He’s been texting me going ‘you ready?’ And then he’ll ask the same question ‘you ready? I know I asked you before, are you ready?’ like he’s just making sure that I’m ready, he wants to make sure that I’m ready, and, like, the support is always there. Like I said, this has been a journey, and every success story, where it’s yourself or MC, every success story takes a village, just like you all are part of my village. Again, I call it the ‘Us’ Championship because it’s about us.”

Could a successful run with the “Us” Championship negatively affect the Street Profits long-term? Potentially so, but for now, it’s nice to know the long-time tag team partners are on the same page heading into one of the most important matches of Ford’s career as a tag team or solo act.