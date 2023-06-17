For months, maybe years now, fans of WWE have been hoping, praying that Montez Ford would leave his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins behind Marty Jannetty-style to become the promotion's next great singles star.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Dawkins is beyond charismatic, built like a top guy at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, and after turning in an incredible effort in the Elimination Chamber, now has a clear track record of producing the sort of performances that makes babyface stars in World Wrestling Entertainment.

And yet, when discussing all of the excitement that could ensue from Ford going solo and becoming the modern-day Shawn Michaels – forming a power couple a la Triple H and Stephanie McMahon – the one person left behind in the ordeal is Dawkins, the jelly to Ford's peanut butter and the other half of his three-time tag team-winning unit. Discussing how fans often overlook his abilities in an interview on the Masked Man Show, Dawkins noted that he's become more confident in his abilities and hopes to use that to become the best version of himself in the ring.

“I got my brother's back through and through. Low key, it's not what they said about him, it's what they said about me. Some of the things people say about me, I'm like, ‘Wait, I was just chilling in the background.' I have no problem stepping off to the side and letting my boy shine. The talk about me was starting to get a little disrespectful and I was like, ‘Oh, these dudes really think….' Montez even said it to me before, ‘This is fraudy.' ‘We're about to go show out then. They have a different Dawkins on their hands.' Now, everybody is seeing that I'm doing things that I shouldn't be able to do with my size. They would have been better off shutting up about me, and maybe we wouldn't be getting this Dawkins,” Angelo Dawkins said via Fightful.

“Now, I'm a different guy. I'm a little more woken up. Montez is like, ‘Bro, I know you have my back, but sometimes you have to show these boys to stop talking disrespectful on your name.' Tez and B [Bianca Belair] have done a great job of staying on me because I'm laid back and shy away from the spotlight because I never really felt like that was my strong suit. I like tag teams. I never consider myself in that realm, but the talk about me was starting to piss me off to the point where I was like, ‘Alright, bet. I didn't even do anything, I was just supporting my brother, now everyone wants to call me this freaking scrub like I have no business being here.' Hold up. Now, we have to start putting respect on my name a little bit. They get on me about it, they call me too passive. Now, I'm about to come for what's mine. That's more of the respect side. If there is a singles opportunity where there is a championship on the line and I have to go out there and show off, I'm going to show off. Now, everyone knows I'm basically a hybrid. I can fly with the best and run through the biggest.”

Will Dawkins ever escape the rub of being the Janetty of the Street Profits? Probably not; Ford is a certified star, is married to an even bigger star, and will seemingly have a larger legion of fans than his partners as a result. Still, that doesn't mean Dawkins can't establish himself as a performer to watch, too, with an even bigger Street Profits push potentially down the line.

Angelo Dawkins has a unique idea for the WWE Tag Team Championship belts.

Elsewhere in his appearance on the Masked Man Show, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he thinks that WWE will unify and redesign the WWE Tag Team Championship belts, with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens both carrying out a pair of belts any time they take the ring.

Dawkins, to his credit, said yes to both, before offering up his own design idea for the straps.

“Your guess is as good as me. If there is, I hope. One can only hope. The titles that we have still look good, red and blue, we might merge them together. Make it purple. We're going to introduce the purple gang. If they decide to change it, I'm all for it,” said Dawkins via Fightful.

Asked about the look of the new WWE World Championships, with all four of the top straps getting golden remodels, Dawkins noted that he's a fan, especially if one of the straps ends up around his or Ford's waist.

“I like them. They look good,” Ford said. “They would look good around my waist. They would look good around Montez' waist. You never know.”

Is there a world where Ford for Dawkins is a singles champion? Sure thing; whether it's the singles or tag team gold, it's clear the Street Profits are two of the most over performers in WWE and deserve to be booked accordingly as a result.