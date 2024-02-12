Main Event that Trick.

If there's one person who has a vested interest in Trick Williams‘ long-term success, it's Booker T.

Since officially becoming the color commentator for NXT in October of 2022, Booker has been tasked with telling the story of Trick Willie's rise from a former college wide receiver to Carmelo Hayes' hypeman, to a legitimate Premium Live Event main eventer and he's done so in style, providing the adlibs to his “Whoop That Trick” theme song in a way no one, especially not Wade Barrett, can match.

Discussing his evaluation of Williams on his Hall of Fame podcast, Williams let it be known that he's a massive fan of everything the 6-foot-4, Columbia, South Carolina, native brings to the table, with the potential to main event WrestleManias a very real possibility in the not-too-distant future.

“That tells me a whole lot. It tells me a whole lot about Melo, man. Kid got very, very thin skin. Because me personally, I didn't do anything to Melo. I thought when I would vibe as far as the ad-libs, as far as Trick Williams' song, that was just something I was getting into. But that literally had nothing to do with Carmelo Hayes. But it seemed like it did something to him. It seemed like he took offense to it. It perhaps shook his confidence. Maybe it shook his confidence when he had so many title shots and just couldn't get over the edge after Ilja Dragunov got that spot,” Booker T explained via Fightful.

“Me personally, I don't know. But I do take it personally, and I talked to the young man about it. But I have no ill will as far towards Carmelo Hayes. Do I think he's a guy that's gonna do a h*ll of a lot in this business? Oh, yes, I think he's gonna do a h*ll of a lot. But Trick Williams, that kid? After what I saw at Vengeance Day, [he] showed up, showed out. How matches has Trick had on live television? How many has Carmelo had? [Brad Gilmore notes he's had many more] Exactly my point. I'm gonna tell you, I can spot talent. I can see when somebody getting ready to get the rocket put on them and get sent straight to the moon. Look here, Trick, this kid could be main eventing WrestleMania next year. Am I gonna say that about Melo? H*ll no. I like this kid, he's a good kid. But so is my next-door neighbor.”

Whoa, main eventing WrestleMania 41, you say? Welp, stop the presses, folks; that's your headline.

… what, he was speaking metaphorically? Yeah, that makes sense.

As crazy as it sounds, Williams is only three years into his professional wrestling career, with the 29-year-old wrestling his first match in 2021 for NXT under his current moniker. With just 87 matches on his professional resume, who knows how exciting his game will be when he works 100, 200, or even 300 matches, as his friend-turned-foe Carmelo Hayes worked 303 matches before making his NXT debut in 2021.

Booker T celebrates Trick Williams' title match against Ilja Dragunov.

Elsewhere in his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Trick Williams' actual match against Ilja Dragunov, where the duo duked it out for the NXT Championship in the match of Vengeance Day.

While some fans will remember the main event more for what happened after the final bell, as Carmelo Hayes turned on his long-time friend and beat him into submission, Booker believes the match deserved a ton of recognition too, as he believes the duo turned in a fantastic effort.

“Ilja Dragunov can go out there, and he brings the best out of everybody that he he gets in the ring with. I give that kid so much credit as well. He's truly next-level, he's a next-level competitor. His wrestling is top-notch, second to none. But then his art, you know, the way he looks at it as an art form as well. From the promo side, just the way he dresses, the way he talks. He gives you the full range of what a showman truly, really is. And then he goes in the ring and backs it up at the highest level,” Booker T said via EWrestling News.

“So no man, I loved that match. Trick Williams, he showed me a whole lot, man. And what he showed me more than anything — stuff that I can't really even talk about on the air. But his timing and his presence, his spacing, aw man. His — the art of doing nothing and making you feel like he was doing a lot. Oh God, he had of that going on Sunday night. So big ups to my man Trick Williams for stepping up and understanding the levels of performance that you have to be able to reach. And I texted him before that match, ‘Go out and perform, just go out and perform at the highest level.' I ain't gonna give you all the rest of it. But I definitely was looking forward to seeing that kid go out there and shine. Even in his loss, his stock went way up.”

Though far from a five-star prospect in WWE's developmental system, as he lacks the size, legacy, and pedigree of a performer like, say, Bron Breakker, Dragunov has rapidly become one of the most can-miss main events in the promotion's televised history, delivering some of the best individual matches ever booked on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or a PLE over his run in America. Will that translate to the main roster in the same way Williams or Breakker would? That remains to be seen, but it's safe to say all three men should have long and healthy professional wrestling careers, as they are all incredibly compelling in their own ways.