After announcing that he'd be off of WWE programming for a few weeks in the lead-up to NXT Vengeance Day, Booker T updated fans on his health.

When Booker T broke the news on social media that he was not only going to miss NXT Vengeance Day but would be away from television for “a few weeks” due to a medical procedure, it left fans with more questions than answers.

Sure, the show went on, with SmackDown color commentator Wade Barrett replacing Booker on the show – and in doing the adlibs during Trick Williams' entrance – but the proceedings just weren't the same, and neither was the first NXT of February, with Byron Saxton calling the show alongside lead announcer Vic Joseph.

Addressing the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave fans an update on his condition, letting them know he missed calling Vengeance Day, especially considering the job “Bad News” Barrett did in filling his boots.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody for all of the support and all the well wishes, telling me to get well and get back on track. I'm going to get back as soon as I can. I'm going to take a couple weeks off, but rest assured, I will be back live and and in living color, doing it like it's supposed to be done but I'm going to take these days off to relax. I'm relaxing,” Booker T revealed on his podcast via Fightful.

“I had a medical procedure. I don't like putting my business out there. If I was dying, I'll let you guys know. I ain't dying, I ain't dead yet or anything like that. It is something that's going to keep me down for a couple of weeks. I don't like being down. I like being on the go and working out. That's been my thing for forever, being able to get up in the morning and being able to train. Before I go to bed at night, getting in the gym to train. This last month or so, I haven't been able to do that. Right now, I'm on my way back to getting to that point. I feel good. I'm sore as h*ll. I feel good. I hate I missed Vengeance Day. The action was action-packed. I was sitting and listening, and it just didn't have the same feel. Wade [Wade Barrett] didn't have enough rhythm, especially to his cadence. As far as the show goes, awesome show.”

What? Booker didn't like Barrett shouting “shamone” during what very well may be the final Trick Melo Gang match as a tag team? Well, I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

While some fans are not very big fans of Booker T due to his, um, unique style of color commentary, it's hard to argue that he hasn't become a signature part of NXT, with signature catchphrases and very specific takes becoming part of the show in a way his predecessor couldn't have hoped for. Still, a few weeks away won't kill anybody, especially if Booker isn't dying any time soon.

Booker T had an interesting reaction to Jordynne Grace's Rumble spot.

Elsewhere on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the debut of Jordynne Grace at the 2024 Royal Rumble, a moment that should have been special to him, considering she worked for him as a member of his Reality of Wrestling promotion… keyword: should.

“I worked with Jordynne Grace before at Reality of Wrestling, but when she came through Reality of Wrestling, she was kind of bigger, kind of chunkier. Then she got in shape. Then she got to this version of Jordynne Grace that we see today,” Booker said. “I saw her in catering. I was on my way to catering, and she was coming from catering I think. She's got the blonde hair now, so she looked totally different. For a minute [when] she was walking, I go ‘Man, who is this girl?' Then she came up to me and she go, ‘Hey what's going on?' [I responded], ‘Oh man, what's going on?' but I did not even recognize her [at first]. I just thought maybe she was a bodybuilder. I didn't know,” Booker T explained via Wrestling Inc.

“I tell you what, [Jordynne] made her walk to the ring. She looked like she belonged,” Booker said. “She looked like she was part of [WWE]. Not trying to take anything from TNA, but she fit right in to the system right now. She looked great.”

Alright, technically, Booker is more or less off the hook for this one, as Grace only wrestled on a match for ROW, and it was a cross-promotional event with Impact that he probably didn't book with the same hands-on approach he typically uses in his promotion. Still, it's nice to hear that he felt she belonged, as that appears to be the consensus around the professional wrestling world.