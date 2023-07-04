After taking a loss at Money in the Bank thanks to the efforts of Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and especially the eventual winner of the Ladder match, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch decided to get introspective with the RAW crowd in Baltimore, Maryland before turning her sights back to the task at hand.

“‘The Man' has come around to Baltimore! And well, I didn’t win Money in the Bank, but that’s okay, I can move on from that, but there is one thing I can’t seem to move on from, the thorn in my side, that trill, high-pitched ringing in my ear that is Trish Stratus. But I can’t think of a better time or a better place to end this than right here, right now, so Trish Stratus, come on down, and let’s fight!” Lynch demanded.

Fortunately, say her name, and she appears, but this wasn't the Stratus fans were accustomed to seeing. No, after working her first Ladder match, the WWE Hall of Famer and self-proclaimed “GOAT” came out to the ring with a mask on her face after suffering a facial injury in London.

“You think this is funny? Do you think this is funny? Haha, I broke Trish Stratus’ face, I broke her moneymaker. Very funny, Lynch. And you (the crowd) shut up, because I am prettier than each and every one of you, even in this mask. In fact, you all need a mask like this just to hide all that ugliness,” Lynch said.

“And I would love to indulge your request; however, I am currently not medically cleared because you broke my face.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Stratus is out of action indefinitely with a face injury, and fans won't get to see her long-desired follow-up match with Lynch after all… or will they? Fortunately, Stratus has a solution that should keep the WWE fans satisfied in the interim.

Trish Stratus has a solution to her Becky Lynch problem.

After listening to Becky Lynch rattle on further, comparing Zoey Stark to a lapdog, Trish Stratus fired back, telling “The Man” that she will always be “The Best.”

“Excuse me, no one is better than me. No one, including you. Maybe one day, maybe one day Zoey might be better than me, thanks to my expert tutelage, but currently, presently, no one is better than me because I am the greatest of all time,” Stratus said.

“Well, if you think that, if you think that, it’s funny because I remember you couldn’t beat me on your own,” Lynch responded. “In fact, if I recall correctly, I remember Zoey popping her dopey little head out from under the ring, hitting me with the Z360, and you get the pin, 1-2-3. Now why is that, Trish? It seems like you’re not the greatest of all time at all, it seems like I am. And if Zoey wants to get better, she’ll have to go through me because we all know that you aren’t going to be sticking around here, Trish. You’re only here to get some glory, rub up against the big time, push your crappy little talent show, or whatever local magazine you paid to be on the front cover of. And then, and then, what’s going to happen to Zoey? Is she still going to be here pushing your merch, wearing the same janky shirt she’s been wearing for the past six weeks? You gonna bring her back to Canada, sit her at the front desk of your Yoga studio, have her answer your phone calls? Why are you still here, Trish if you don’t want to fight me?”

“Why am I here?” Stratus asked. “Because I am the face of the Women’s Division, the division I built, the division I gave relevancy to. And you know what you hated? You hated when the two of us would stroll around backstage together, and people would excitedly come up to us and say, ‘Thank you, Trish.’ Oh you hated that so much, and I’ve gotta say the irony is not lost on me that you tried to break the actual face of the face of the women’s division; clever. And now, guess what? Zoey is gonna break your face… actually, actually, I just recalled I have this medical appointment I have to take care of right now actually, so Im afraid we’re gonna have to leave this dump of a place called Baltimore, or ‘Balti-less’ should I say but hey, how about you keep your calendar open next week for Zoey.”

Will Lynch and Stratus still be able to wrestle at SummerSlam, the angle the promotion has seemingly been building towards for months? Considering her injury, only time will tell, but in the meantime, watching Lynch and Stark go head-to-head for their first televised singles match should be incredibly interesting indeed.