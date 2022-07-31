Why does Carmelo Hayes have eyes for WWE’s SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is here; the WWE Universe has descended onto Nashville for a night of grudge matches, tests of strength, and a test to see who will be the Last Man Standing.

Surely the eyes of the WWE Universe are on the Premium Live Event, but one person has very different eyes on the prize: NXT’s North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

That’s… interesting.

Now granted, maybe Melo is just excited to see the show. Maybe he’s excited to see other NXT guys like Finn Balor wrestling in the ring or is friends with similarly aged performers like Theory and Dominik Mysterio.

Or, and hear me out here, what if Hayes is actually in Nashville preparing himself for a big-time main roster debut under the eyes of his former NXT Head of Creative Triple H?

Overly creative? Eh, maybe a little bit, but think about it; Hayes was one of the best prospects of Hunter’s final run in NXT, is a favorite of his best friend Shawn Michaels, and has worked a dark match for the promotion before, albeit back in December – maybe after 18 months in the black and gold-turned-Jackson Pollock brand, he’s finally viewed internally as WWE ready?

Hayes could be a fantastic addition to the Street Profits stable as a young singles guy capable of giving the faction a viable trios look, could work with a mouthpiece like MVP, or could even just perform on his own as one of the brightest young performers on the RAW or SmackDown brands. With a clear lack of mid-card talent capable of doing programs with the likes of Gunther or Bobby Lashley/Theory, elevating Hayes to the Main Event could certainly be a good idea, especially if it’s done correctly at big-time event like SummerSlam.