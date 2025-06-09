There are rumors that Limp Bizkit could record a new entrance theme for WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, and the band's lead singer, Fred Durst, has responded to them.

He commented on a post from Here's the Thing on Instagram about the matter. They stated that WWE will debut Limp Bizkit's new entrance theme for Breakker “next week,” and it is a throwback to the “early 2000s” era of music.

“Word has spread and the rumor has me ready to make it a reality,” his post began, “LET F'N MAKE'M BOUNCE [WWE].”

Did Limp Bizkit make a new entrance theme for WWE Superstar Bron Breakker?

Article Continues Below

His response makes it appear Limp Bizkit has not recorded Breakker's new theme yet. Durst said he is “ready to make it a reality,” so it may happen in the coming months.

Currently, Breakker uses a theme called “Breakk and Destroy.” It was composed by the controversial Def Rebel, who makes most of WWE's current entrance themes.

Enlisting the help of an A-list group like Limp Biskit could get WWE back in the right direction. Their current themes are mostly indistinguishable, but getting a real group to compose a theme is exciting if it happens.

Breakker is one of WWE's top up-and-coming stars. He is in a faction with Seth Rollins, who just won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and Bronson Reed. Paul Heyman serves as the group's manager.

So far in his career, Breakker has won the NXT Championship twice and NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin. Since joining the main roster, Breakker has won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

His first reign lasted 51 days before he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso. He would regain the title from Uso about a month later and hold it for 181 days. Breakker's second reign ended at WrestleMania 41 when he lost it to Dominik Mysterio in a fatal four-way match.