Grammy-winning rapper and 2025 WWE SummerSlam host Cardi B is beefing with former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

It all started when Green compared herself to NBA legend Michael Jordan on X, formerly Twitter. “Just two legends,” Green wrote to caption her post with a picture of her next to Jordan.

Mmmmm I don't see it Chels 👀

Cardi B did not take this lightly. She responded to Green's post with a GIF of a confused audience member at the Wendy Williams Show. “Mmmmm I don't see it[,] Chels [eyes emoji],” she retorted.

This set Green off. She replied to the rapper, saying, “WTF NOW YOU ANSWER ME?! I [have] been calling you all year!!??” referencing her past comments.

Cardi B and Chelsea Green's WWE beef, explained

Green previously called Cardi B out in December 2024 after winning the Women's United States Championship. She called herself the “longest reigning US champ.” It is important to note that she made this post three days after winning the title.

“Now that I am your longest reigning US Champ, I am officially inviting [Cardi B] to challenge me,” she wrote, calling out the rapper, on X.

With their latest exchange, it appears Green and Cardi B could be on a collision course. Perhaps they will get physical in the ring, given that the “WAP” rapper is hosting the two-night SummerSlam.

The upcoming SummerSlam PLE is star-studded. Cardi B is the host of the event, but other celebrities, like Jelly Roll, will also play a part in the show. Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut, teaming with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Cardi B is one of the biggest rappers in the world. Having her host the event is a smart move for WWE. It will bring in more mainstream coverage to their second-biggest annual event (behind WrestleMania).

SummerSlam takes place from August 2-3. It is the first time WWE has split the annual event into two nights. There are currently six matches planned. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship will likely main event the second night. Other marquee matchups include CM Punk vs. Gunther, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria.