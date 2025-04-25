For the second year in a row, former Olympian and WWE star Chad Gable missed the WrestleMania 41 card while newcomers like El Grande Americano made it.

Speaking to RopeBreaks, Gable broke his silence regarding the disappointing development. He was bummed but praised Americano for making it.

“I got robbed again, man!” Gable cheekily said. “This year by this new guy, [who] just comes out of nowhere. Two matches, and he's on WrestleMania — can you imagine how I feel?

“I wish him the best of luck; I like that guy,” he said with a smirk.

His well wishes did wonders for Americano, who defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41. We will see if Gable begins getting more screen time in the coming months.

Why didn't Chad Gable make the WWE WrestleMania 41 card?

Of course, many assume that El Grande Americano is Chad Gable, and he did make the WWE WrestleMania 41 card. After losing to Penta in January 2025, Gable began a storyline where he tried to uncover the secrets of lucha libre. He eventually returned with a mask as Americano.

Like the character or not, Gable got on the WrestleMania 41 card. Originally, he was supposed to face Rey Mysterio, who was injured the night before WrestleMania on Friday Night SmackDown.

In turn, Rey Fenix took Mysterio's place. Fenix, the brother of Penta, debuted in WWE on April 4, 2025. He still made the WrestleMania 41 card, losing to Americano.

Currently, Gable is the leader of the American Made stable. Previously, he led Alpha Academy with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri.

American Made features the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) and Ivy Nile. Gable is the leader of the group, and they are one of the top acts on Monday Night RAW. They formed in July 2024 and have remained together since.

Nile was the last to join the group. She has been associated with the Creed Brothers for years, but she joined the group nearly a month after they did.

As a part of Alpha Academy, he held the RAW Tag Team Championship once with Otis. The group had been together since 2020, and Gable eventually turned on his stablemates in 2024.

Gable made his in-ring debut in 2015 as a part of NXT. Gable stayed in NXT until 2017. Since his main roster call-up, Gable has undergone several character transformations, from American Alpha to Shorty G.

Before going into professional wrestling, Gable competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics for amateur wrestling. He was eliminated from the competition by Pablo Shorey.