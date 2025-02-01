Finally, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is here, and who will win the men's and women's battle royals?

Several big names, including Roman Reigns, John Cena (who starts his farewell tour), CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and a returning Charlotte Flair, will compete in this year's battle royals.

How to watch the 2025 Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble has a special start time. It will begin at 6 pm EST instead of the usual 8 pm EST WWE PLE start time. Peacock premium or premium plus subscribers can live stream the PLE.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble match card

Below is the full match card for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Note: The order of matches is unknown.

Men's Royal Rumble match

Women's Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Tag Team Championship two out of three falls match: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

Does John Cena start his farewell tour in style?

The match: Men's Royal Rumble match

After beginning the John Cena farewell tour during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, he will make his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

His quest for a 17th world championship could be jumpstarted with a Royal Rumble win. However, he will have stiff competition. The likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will also be vying for the win.

Unfortunately, I think it's too easy for Cena to win the Rumble and go to WrestleMania 41. If he is going to win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41, he will probably win an Elimination Chamber match for it.

Ultimately, it is between Punk and Reigns. I think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally returns and takes Reigns out of the equation, setting up their WrestleMania dream match.

Punk's mission after returning to WWE is to main event WrestleMania. What better way to accomplish that than winning the 2025 Royal Rumble?

Final prediction: CM Punk wins the Men's Royal Rumble.

Who wins the Women's Royal Rumble?

The match: Women's Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble is harder to predict. There is always a chance returning big names like Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair will win it. However, I think it will be Iyo Sky.

Bianca Belair is another viable option, though I think a returning Jade Cargill eliminates her, setting up a WrestleMania feud. You also can't count Liv Morgan out of the equation.

The problem with Morgan winning is another match against Rhea Ripley. The new Women's World Champion needs fresh opponents in her second reign, and Morgan is not that. Her time will eventually come, just not yet.

Sky is a viable threat to Ripley's reign. Even if she doesn't win at WrestleMania, they will have a guaranteed stellar match.

Final prediction: Iyo Sky wins the Women's Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' feud finally ends

The match: Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Finally, the feud between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship will end at the 2025 Royal Rumble. While it has featured some of Owens' best work, the feud needs to end.

A ladder match is an easy way to take the title off a champion. However, I don't think Rhodes is losing unless WWE wants Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania for a championship.

So, Rhodes will retain, likely with the help of a returning Randy Orton and Zayn. They will likely interfere and end up costing Owens the match.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Tag Team Championship is finally defended

The match: Tag Team Championship two out of three falls match: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

After nearly a year, the WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended on a PLE. It has been far too long since they got their proper time in the spotlight.

While it will be a good match, #DIY is too early in their reign to lose. They will defeat Motor City Machine Guns and get one step closer to defending them at WrestleMania. Expect underhanded tactics to help them retain.

Final prediction: #DIY retains the Tag Team Championship.

WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble starts at 6 pm EST on Saturday, February 1.