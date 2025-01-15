While fans await the WWE return of Charlotte Flair, the company could be eyeing a dream match against Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41.

According to a WrestleVotes Backstage Pass Q&A, Flair vs. Stratton is being discussed. However, Bill Apter added, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, I know they’ve talked about it.”

It would make sense. Stratton is in the midst of her first reign as Women's Champion. A win over Flair would help establish the young star.

Plus, they have history together. Stratton previously recalled her experiences talking to Flair. She even called Flair the “greatest to ever do it.”

Stratton is one of WWE's top young stars. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and is now one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown.

When will Charlotte Flair make her WWE return?

It is unclear when Flair will return from her injury. During the December 2024 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She was in a match against Asuka when the injury occurred.

She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match. This injury has kept Flair out for over a year — she missed WrestleMania XL as a result.

Now, WWE fans are left speculating over when she will return. She did not return during Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix despite it being a star-studded show.

So, if she is going to return before WrestleMania 41, the Royal Rumble would make sense on February 1, 2025. Every edition of the yearly battle royal is filled with surprises. From shocking returns to crossovers from other companies, the Royal Rumble is the perfect stage for her return.

Throughout her career, Flair has become one of the most decorated women's Superstars ever. She has won 14 world championships on the WWE main roster.

Early in her career, Flair became the final Diva's Champion. This was before the women's revolution. After that started, Flair became the inaugural RAW Women's Champion.

WrestleMania 41 will be a stacked show. If WWE does give fans Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, it gives the Queen another chance to put over a young blossoming star. She previously did that with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.