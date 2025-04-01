One of the WWE backstage correspondents Jackie Redmond asked Superstars what they were overrated, which got the “Voice of the Voiceless” CM Punk talking about the legendary quartet, the Beatles.

Not all were fans, though. Punk was especially critical of the group, calling them “overrated.” He explained his reasoning, citing their evolution as one of them.

“The Beatles,” Punk answered. “[They're] overrated 100%. Phony boy band that was manufactured and went through f**king phases — we're hippies now, we're psychedelic now. F**k you, Sgt. Pepper!”

Alicia Taylor, one of WWE's ring announcers, agreed with Punk, forming a bond with him. Redmond couldn't believe that two people at her table were not fans of the Fab Four.

Of course, Punk being anti-establishment explains his disdain of the Beatles. The Beatles were the biggest thing in the world for a decade, and he was not amongst their fans.

He is also known for his “straight edge” lifestyle. Perhaps the Beatles going through their psychedelic phase was enough to turn him off from them.

Previously, Punk called himself “Taylor Swift for men,” so it is uncertain if he is a fan of the “Love Story” singer. Like the Beatles, she has gone through several “phases,” or “eras,” throughout her career.

It is unclear how many other Superstars agree with Punk and Taylor. The Beatles are one of the most iconic groups of all time, and they have millions of fans.

Is WWE's CM Punk right about the Beatles?

Everyone is right to their own opinion of the Beatles. However, Punk is right that they evolved throughout their career. They started as a boy band, covering '50s rock-and-roll songs.

Eventually, they began experimenting on albums such as Rubber Soul and Revolver. In 1967, they released their experimental Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Throughout the rest of their career, the Beatles released five more studio albums, including the White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be.

In only a decade, the group released 13 albums with countless hit songs. They split in 1970 and never got back together. The two remaining band members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have reunited several times since the breakup.

CM Punk is currently getting ready for WrestleMania 41, though it is unlikely he will be listening to the Fab Four to pump himself up. He is getting ready for his first WrestleMania main event, a bucket-list item of his, against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

They will face in a triple threat match that will close the first night of WrestleMania 41. Reigns and Rollins have both closed the show — Reigns has done it nine times in the past — but Punk has not.

The feud between the trio has been brewing for a long time. Punk and Rollins recently ignited their rivalry during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. They faced in a singles match, which Punk won.

At the Royal Rumble, Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins, and the trio began fighting outside of the ring. Rollins took Reigns out for an extended period after delivering a Stomp on the steel ring steps.

Reigns then returned and cost Punk in a Steel Cage match against Rollins. Now, all three will have a chance to fight each other at WreslteMania 41.