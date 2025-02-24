Former WWE star Dave Bautista (aka Batista) shared recent photos, including him on the set of his new movie, The Last Showgirl, where he changed up his look.

The photos were shared on Bautista's Instagram. He shared 20 photos from the set of The Last Showgirl, including ones of Pamela Anderson and director Gia Coppola.

One key difference in Bautista's appearance has been spotted. He is donning long grey hair instead of his signature buzz cut. Bautista has rarely worn long hair, so it is a drastic change from his other roles.

As a WWE Superstar, Bautista was always seen with shorter hair. Whether it was a short haircut or a buzz cut, he was not seen with this much hair before. In some of his movie roles, such as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy series or Glossu Rabban in Dune, he was completely bald.

The Last Showgirl is a new movie starring Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Brenda Song, and Dave Bautista. It was directed by Gia Coppola, and the script was written by Kate Gersten.

It follows a showgirl in Las Vegas, Nevada, whose future is uncertain after learning the revue she performs in will be closing. The Last Showgirl premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Roadside Attractions distributed the movie. It was released on December 13, 2-24, before getting a wider release on January 10, 2025.

Dave Bautista's (aka Batista) WWE and movie star career

Before he became a long-haired movie star, Bautista was known for his time in WWE. He competed under the ring name Batista, joining the Evolution stable with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton shortly after his main roster call-up.

He would go on to have a successful singles career outside of the stable. Batista won six WWE world championships throughout his career.

After leaving the company in 2010, he returned in 2014, winning the Royal Rumble that year. His return was met with criticism, leading to Daniel Bryan's WWE World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 30.

Once again, Batista left WWE before returning in 2018. Batista returned to reunite with his Evolution stablemates before having a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He then retired from professional wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

His acting career began in 2006 when he appeared in Relative Strangers. He would begin getting bigger roles in the early 2010s, appearing in House of the Rising Sun, The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption, and Riddick.

In 2014, Bautista starred in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista would reprise the role in two sequels, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

His other notable credits include Blade Runner 2049, Hotel Artemis, My Spy, Army of the Dead, Dun, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Knockat the Cabin. He has also starred in the English dub of Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron.