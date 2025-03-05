A lot happened at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, including John Cena's WWE heel turn, which happened during a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

One of the most shocking moments from the segment was Rhodes' uncensored F-bomb. When he declined The Rock's offer to sell his soul, he sold, “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself!”

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett was not impressed with the line. He called it unnecessary, feeling that the Undisputed WWE Champion did not gain anything by cursing.

“Not needed,” Jarrett said about the moment. “My gut reaction. What’s the upside? What did you get out of it? It just wasn’t needed at all.”

Regardless, it happened, and surprisingly, WWE did not censor the curse word. It was the first of many shocking things to happen during the segment.

What happened between WWE's Cody Rhodes and The Rock?

At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Rhodes and The Rock met face-to-face following the men's namesake match, which was won by John Cena.

Initially, Rhodes went out to congratulate Cena. They are set to face at WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. If Cena wins, he will become a world champion for a record-breaking 17th time, breaking his tie with Ric Flair for the most reigns.

The Rock did not let their moment last long. He came to the ring accompanied by rapper Travis Scott. He asked Rhodes for an answer regarding his offer, which included the “American Nightmare's” soul.

After turning him down, The Rock revealed his Plan B. He signaled to Cena, who took Rhodes out. After a brutal beatdown, which included Scott getting involved, The Rock and Cena stood tall over Rhodes. A bloodied Rhodes was then taken out of the arena.

Cena turning heel for the first time in decades was surprising, especially since he is aligning with a former rival. The Rock and Cena had a storied feud from 2011-13, as they main-evented two WrestleManias.

Now, they are working together to take down Rhodes. The Rock and Rhodes have been feuding for over a year, and it is unclear where their story goes next.

The “Final Boss”

In 2024, they feuded on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Initially, The Rock came back to take on his cousin, Roman Reigns, at the Showcase of the Immortals.

After initially giving The Rock his spot, Rhodes took his WrestleMania main event back. This launched the “Final Boss” character, which was Rhodes' toughest task yet.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns teamed up to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If the Bloodline members won, it would affect the stipulation of Rhodes and Reigns' match the following night.

Months later, The Rock returned to confront Rhodes and Reigns after they teamed up at Bad Blood. It would be several months before they followed up with that storyline.