When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped into a SmackDown ring, cut an expansive, long-winded promo, and then invited Cody Rhodes to sell his soul for greater opportunities at the Elimination Chamber, it earned a variety of different reactions from fans and critics alike inside and out of the WWE Universe.

Some thought it was cool, others liked the mystery, and others still were downright flabbergasted by what the “People's Champion” decided to share in his bloated promo, with a match at WrestleMania 41 the furthest thing from most of their minds.

Factor in Johnson boldly declaring that he didn't even know if the promo would result in a match, and many a wrestling fan around the world was darn confused by whatever the heck The Rock had cooking up for the Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, and beyond, including WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who used some of his time on Something To Wrestle to breakdown the promo and what he thought it all could mean.

“I did, I thought it was strange, and I thought it was probably supposed to be strange. Sometimes, you do stuff that you don't have a finish to. That's why you call it episodic television, and I thought that's what that was. I have no idea what ‘I'm gonna take your soul' [meant], I don't think anybody else does,” JBL noted via Fightful.

“I thought it was incredibly well done. It looked uncomfortable, and I think that's how it was supposed to look. I thought it was incredibly well done. By the way, you got the biggest movie star in the last 20 years coming back to WWE. There's no downside to this. A lot of people have always gotten mad about guys coming back, mad about the Warrior coming back, about Sid coming back, about Hogan coming back, about The Rock coming back. Look, if you're big enough, you don't need 'em. But there ain't nobody bigger than that man, and so it's always great to someone like that come back because it really does help the show.”

Goodness, if even JBL, a certified company man by any conceivable metric, was confused by The Rock's statement, what does that mean for the everyday fan who is just trying to determine if they want to commit an entire weekend to watching WrestleMania 41 either in person or even just on Peacock? Will the Elimination Chamber provide more clarity on the situation, or could it even make things more confusing, which is always a possibility when Johnson is handed a live microphone with no restrictions?

Will fans soon find out what The Rock meant about Rhodes' soul? Does WWE even know what The Rock means at this stage of the game? At the Elimination Chamber, fans, other wrestlers, and WWE as a whole will find out, and only then will they be able to turn to WWE Hall of Famers like JBL to have the next development broken down for them too.