Millions were thrilled after John Cena won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 from Cody Rhodes, and that includes his Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director, James Gunn.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement towards the moment. Gunn posted a picture of Cena with the championship after the match. “That's right,” his caption read.

Of course, Gunn's work with Cena dates back to 2021. He directed him in the DCEU's The Suicide Squad movie. Cena plays Peacemaker in the movie, and he reprised the role in 2022 in his spin-off series.

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in January 2022. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the season, directing five. A second season will premiere on Max in August 2025.

James Gunn also co-wrote the script of Coyote vs. Acme. It is a standalone sequel to Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Cena stars in it alongside Will Forte, Lana Condor, and P. J. Byrne. Cena plays Buddy Crane, the lawyer for the Acme Corporation.

Initially, Coyote vs. Acme looked dead after Warner Bros shelved it in November 2023. Eventually, they changed their minds, allowing the filmmakers to find distribution for it. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the distribution rights in March 2025, something they also did with Warner Bros' The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena won his 17th world championship in WWE. The win broke Cena's tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championships in WWE history.

He beat Rhodes in controversial fashion. Travis Scott came out to assist Cena in winning, distracting Rhodes. Cena then delivered a low blow on Rhodes and hit him with the WWE Championship to pick up the win.

Cena is in the midst of his farewell tour from professional wrestling. His next feud appears to be against his longtime rival, Randy Orton, who is coming off a WrestleMania 41 win over Joe Hendry.

They will likely face at the upcoming Backlash PLE, which takes place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. It is the last time that they will face in their storied careers.

It is unclear where Cena will go from there. Bear in mind, he only has a limited number of dates left on his farewell tour, and he will call it a career at the end of 2025 before retiring.

Cena turned heel for the first time in decades at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025. For years, Cena was the face of WWE. Now, he is their biggest villain.