As the world watched in a mixture of horror and awe as John Cena took down Cody Rhodes to become the first wrestler in WWE history to hold a World Championship 17 times, fans immediately took to social media to see what 16-time World Champion Ric Flair would have to say on the subject.

One of the most decorated stars in wrestling history, with title wins in NWO, WCW, WWE, and beyond, Flair has long wanted to see his daughter, Charlotte Flair, break his record, but instead, the honor belonged to Cena, whom he wrestled on seven occasions according to Cagematch. Would he be upset? Or would Flair celebrate the win regardless of how it would impact his own legacy?

Taking to social media to discuss the win, Flair celebrated “The Prototype” and Rhodes for putting on a good show and making history in the process.

“Congrats To My Great Friend John Cena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time!” Flair wrote. “You And Cody Rhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”

Was the match an instant classic? Nope. Will fans be talking about it for years to come? Sure, as it did make history that WWE fans won't soon forget. With that being said, it's hard to argue that WWE didn't make the correct decision in the moment, as now Rhodes can fight against Cena in the future to secure an even bigger win down the line and potentially retire one of the best in the business on the way to an even bigger run at the WWE Championship later this year.

And the best part? Cena didn't actually have to wrestle Flair to get it done, with the latter going back on his pre-WrestleMania declaration that he would “have to go through me” to win 17.