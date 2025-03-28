Despite her not being in the company, former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin's wedding with Ricochet was attended by Karrion Kross and Scarlett, as well as Pure Fusion Collective member Zoey Stark.

Stark took to X, formerly Twitter, to share images from the event. Stark appeared to attend the wedding with her partner, Tom Howard, as she donned a black dress. The third photo was her embracing Irvin, who was in her wedding dress.

“Congratulations to [Samantha Irvin] and [Ricochet],” Stark's caption after the wedding read, “we love you both.”

"Congratulations to [Samantha Irvin] and [Ricochet]," Stark's caption after the wedding read, "we love you both."

Irvin responded in a comment. She replied, “Love you so much [red heart emoji,] thank you for being there.”

Another couple of Irvin and Ricochet's former WWE co-workers were at the wedding. Photos of Kross and Scarlett, who are married in real life, with the bride and groom, have surfaced as well.

Who are Zoey Stark, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett?

Stark, Kross, and Scarlett are three of WWE's younger rising stars. Stark joined WWE NXT in 2021 before being promoted to the main roster in 2023.

Since joining the main roster, Stark has been involved in storylines with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Currently, she is in the Pure Fusion Collective faction with Shayna Baszler. Sonya Deville was also a part of the group before she was released.

Kross and Scarlett are an on-screen and real-life couple. They are currently on the Monday Night RAW brand. After being released from WWE in 2021, Kross went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He later returned to WWE in 2022.

They were a part of the Final Testament faction. However, Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain members Akam and Rezar were released in 2025.

While in NXT, Kross won the NXT Championship twice. His second reign ended when he lost to Samoa Joe before moving up to RAW.

Former WWE stars Samantha Irvin and Ricochet's wedding

After being engaged since 2023, Irvin and Ricochet tied the knot on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The wedding was the reason for Ricochet missing the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

At one point, both Irvin and Ricochet were in WWE. However, they have since left the company. Irvin has gone back to her music roots, reviving her singing career. Meanwhile, Ricochet has joined AEW.

Irvin was WWE's top ring announcer for almost three years. She started her professional wrestling career with aspirations to get in the ring. However, she was hired as a ring announcer for 205 Live in April 2021.

The following January, she was promoted to Friday Night SmackDown. Irvin would remain there until February 2023, when she was moved to Monday Night RAW, which was on USA Network at the time.

She remained on RAW through her eventual departure. Before she left WWE, Irvin got to introduce 14 matches at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

Irvin announced her sudden exit from WWE in October 2024. Experienced WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia briefly returned full-time in her place. However, she has since left in a full-time capacity.