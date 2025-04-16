It does appear that former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has had celebrities slide into her DMs, according to the star herself.

During an appearance on Hot Ones Versus, her on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio, read a question asking if any celebrities have unsuccessfully slid into her DMs. The question comes after new fan Drake followed her on Instagram. He was also caught liking a post from Morgan's rival, Rhea Ripley, on the social media platform as well.

She began eating a hot wing, suggesting she did not want to disclose who. Someone off-screen asked if any names came to mind, to which Morgan responded, “Yeah. There was a couple.”

Morgan then joked, “But you have nothing to worry about. my love,” to which Mysterio replied, “I'm worried about what's worse — the milk or the water right now.”

While it does not appear Liv Morgan will name-drop anyone, there are a “couple” celebrities who have tried to make advances in the WWE star's DMs. However, she appears to have thwarted their efforts.

More than anything, Morgan is gearing up for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While she does not have a match officially set, Morgan will likely defend the Women's Tag Team Championship at the event with Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan is one of the biggest stars in WWE, so she will not miss WrestleMania 41. Unlike past PLEs, though, she is not involved in a marquee singles feud for a world championship.

Currently, Morgan is in the midst of her third Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Rodriguez. She is also coming off her 226-day Women's World Championship reign. It ended at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

For months, Morgan tormented Rhea Ripley, who was chasing the title. Ripley had to relinquish the championship due to an injury in April 2024. Becky Lynch eventually won the vacated title before Morgan beat her for it.

During her reign, Morgan successfully defended it against Ripley and others, such as Iyo Sky. But the reign ended after 226 days, and Morgan then set her sights on tag team gold.

Morgan has also come close to winning two Royal Rumble matches. She was the runner-up in two consecutive Royal Rumbles from 2023-24.

Since her return in 2024, Morgan has joined the Judgment Day stable. She is one of the leaders alongside Mysterio and Finn Bálor. We will have to see if they remain together after WrestleMania 41.