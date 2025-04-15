Among the many who liked a thirst trap from WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley on Instagram were rapper Drake.

She recently posted a bikini-clad photo on Instagram to celebrate WrestleMania 41 being a week away. “One week [Joker card emoji, WrestleMania],” her caption read.

Hold what's drake doing there 😭 pic.twitter.com/pwSAJqdWKi — anya☆ (@ICONRIPLEY) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Drake was caught liking the thirst trap, and fans did not let it go. One fan posted a screenshot of him liking it on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Hold[,] what's Drake doing there[?]”

Several WWE Superstars reacted to the photo as well. NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic commented, “OH!” Another NXT star Nikkita Lyons posted the heart-shaped eyes emoji and the hot face emoji.

Drake has become a WWE fan recently, and that appears to include Rhea Ripley after liking her thirst trap. He attended the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE, which took place in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During the event, Logan Paul paid homage to Drake during the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He wrote “OVO,” the name of Drake's label, on the glass of his pod.

Perhaps he will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. If he does go, he will see Ripley face Bianca Belair and Women's World Champion Iyo Sky in a triple threat match.

Ripley is one of WWE's top stars and has been so for several years. She joined the main roster in 2021 and challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Ripley won the match and would hold the title for 98 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair.

Two years later, Ripley would get her revenge on Flair. She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, earning her a championship match at WrestleMania 39. She decided to face Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which would later become the Women's World Championship.

With the win, Ripley became the seventh Women's Triple Crown Champion and the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion. Additionally, she was the youngest Superstar to earn the latter milestone.

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley had a successful title defense against Becky Lynch. However, Ripley was forced to vacate the championship due to an injury.

That ended her reign at 380 days, which tied her with Bayley for the longest reign in the championship's history. Ripley would eventually regain the title during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, from Liv Morgan. However, her latest reign only lasted 56 days before she lost it to Sky.