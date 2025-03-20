Behind the scenes of WWE's recent Madison Square Garden show, former United States Champion Logan Paul roasted his “sister” Liv Morgan by comparing her to his brother, Jake.

They ran into each other on the entrance ramp at a taping of RAW. Paul's latest vlog captured the moment. Both of them were wearing white tank tops, to which Paul said, “You jock my style,” to Morgan. “Next time you wanna be me, just let me know,” he told the former Women's World Champion.

Then, he roasted her. “Dude, you even kind of look like my sister,” Paul told Morgan, piquing her curiosity. She was unaware of his sister, so he showed her a picture.

It was then revealed to be a picture of Jake, as Logan Paul does not have a sister. Liv Morgan laughed it off, replying, “F**k you,” after seeing it.

Are Logan and Jake Paul in WWE?

Currently, only Logan Paul is in WWE. His brother, Jake, has appeared in the company in the past, but he is not a full-time wrestler like Logan.

Jake tried to help Logan during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE.

However, the efforts were thwarted by the Bloodline. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) were taken out by Jake. Solo Sikoa came out and took care of his presence.

That was his only WWE appearance to date. Since then, Logan has expressed his interest in bringing his brother back into the fold. But it has not happened yet.

Logan is one of the top stars on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. He seems bound for a WrestleMania 41 feud with AJ Styles, who is a former Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Starting in 2021, Logan began his WWE career. He first appeared as a guest of Sami Zayn's for the premiere of his documentary. He also accompanied him to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 match against Kevin Owens.

After the match, Paul turned on Zayn. Owens then hit him with a stunner. He returned months later as a guest of The KO Show and attacked Owens with Baron Corbin.

His wrestling career

In February 2022, Paul was announced as The Miz's tag team partner at WrestleMania 38. They took on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) and won. Afterward, The Miz turned on Paul, leading to their SummerSlam match, which was Paul's first singles match in WWE.

The following WrestleMania, Paul faced Seth Rollins in a singles match. He did not win, but he faced one of WWE's top stars. Paul has participated in Money in the Bank ladder matches, Royal Rumbles, and Elimination Chambers.

He may have started as a celebrity wrestler, but Paul has become a top WWE Superstar. Paul beat Mysterio for the United States Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE. He would hold the title for over 270 days before dropping it to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Paul eliminated Punk and Styles. He was later eliminated by John Cena, who was ultimately the runner-up of the match. The following month, he participated in the Elimination Chamber match and was eliminated by Punk.