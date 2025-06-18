Unfortunately, it could be several months before fans see WWE star Liv Morgan return from her recent shoulder injury, which may keep her out for most of the summer.

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A, it sounds like Morgan may be out for “three months” or so. Nothing is official, but that is what WrestleVotes heard from their sources.

“Just talking to a few people, obviously, [I] didn't talk to any doctors, so internet, don't run wild with it, it's about three months; she's gonna be on the shelf with the injury,” WrestleVotes said. “I asked a couple of people, and they said roughly around 12 weeks. Hopefully, it's less, but a dislocated shoulder takes time.”

One thing WrestleVotes noted was the backstage reaction to Morgan's injury. Unlike fellow Superstar Zoey Stark's recent scare, it was “a lot more calm” when Morgan got hurt.

Both incidents took place with Kairi Sane in the ring. She dodged a kick by Morgan and pulled her to the ground. Morgan landed awkwardly, and you could see the expression on her face change.

WWE star Liv Morgan's latest shoulder injury

The latest injury for Morgan took place during the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Morgan's injury occurred within the opening seconds of her match against Sane.

She rolled out of the ring after her awkward fall. Morgan was then helped to the backstage area by WWE officials. Sane was then declared the winner since Morgan could not continue the match.

Hopefully, Morgan will be back in the ring sooner rather than later. She is in the midst of the height of her popularity in WWE. She is coming off a 226-day reign as Women's World Champion that lasted from May 2024 to January 2025.

Morgan came back from another shoulder injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble. She started a revenge tour where she won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch.

During her reign, Morgan won the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Championship after beating Nia Jax at the namesake event. She also had successful title defenses against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky before dropping it to Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.