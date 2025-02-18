As fellow Superstar Asuka showed, fans should not profess their love to WWE stars such as former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. It can result in a brutal response, as seen during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

During the February 17, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Morgan was walking backstage with Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez as a fan said, “I love you!” to her.

She then turned around while walking and flipped the fan off. It was a blunt but honest response from the Superstar. At least the fan did not seem to take the rejection hard. Luckily for the fan, the moment was not captured by WWE's camera crew. It occurred after her match as she was walking to the backstage area.

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the day, Morgan posted a picture with her on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio. She is wrapped around him while he flips off the cameras. Her caption read, “Us against the world.”

Recently, Asuka had problems with WWE fans expressing their love for her. She had to contact police over the matter and issued a warning to fans on social media.

At least the moment with Morgan did not seem as serious. The fan yelled his love from the stands, and Morgan quickly gave a non-verbal response.

Liv Morgan's latest match on WWE RAW on Netflix

Morgan did not compete during the February 17, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix. However, she accompanied Rodriguez to the ring for her match.

Rodriguez had an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against NXT's Roxanne Perez. Despite her best effort, Rodriguez was not able to beat Perez, sending her to the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1.

Towards the end of the match, Bianca Belair and Naomi attacked Morgan. They are seeking revenge for the person who injured Jade Cargill, Belair's former tag team partner.

Perez took advantage of the distraction, hitting her finishing move on Rodriguez. She won the match, and Belair and Naomi continued to attack Morgan.

However, Rodriguez was able to save her before it got too bad. That is what led to them walking backstage, where the fan professed his love to Morgan.

Morgan is qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She will get a chance at avenging Rodriguez's loss since Perez is also in the match. The winner of the Chamber match will earn a championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

Of course, it would make sense for Morgan to win. She lost the Women's World Championship to Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

She held the championship for over 220 days before dropping it to Ripley. Morgan won it off of Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. During her reign, Morgan successfully defended the Women's World Championship several times against Ripley while taking over Judgment Day as well.