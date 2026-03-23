After he posted a video on social media that showed WWE rehearsals, MFT member Tama Tonga was fined, and a ballpark estimate of the fine has been revealed.

Fightful Select reports that Tonga's fine was “in the five-figure territory,” meaning that the fine was anywhere between $10,000 and $99,999.

An exact number wasn't shared, but that is a hefty penalty for a WWE midcard Superstar. Fans will have to wait and see if further details are revealed.

Tama Tonga's controversial WWE rehearsal video that resulted in a fine

The video in question was posted hours before the Mar. 20, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Tonga posted a video that showed a 360-degree view of the arena before showtime.

However, in the background, rehearsals could be seen taking place in the ring. It didn't focus on it, but it was still shown. The video resulted in a “significant” fine for the star.

Hours later, Tonga and his fellow MFT stablemate, JC Mateo, lost the Tag Team Championship to the duo of R-Truth and Damian Priest.

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Tonga's fine has resulted in some controversy. For one, WWE has previously shown rehearsals taking place in the tell-all Unreal series on Netflix.

Still, that didn't stop the promotion from feeling it warranted punishment. Perhaps the situation will be addressed in the upcoming WWE Unreal Season 3.

Tonga joined WWE in 2024 after a long career in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He initially debuted as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline stable.

Over time, the faction has evolved into MFT (My Family Tree). Still led by Sikoa, the MFT's lineup also features Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talia Tonga.

Since joining WWE, Tonga has won the Tag Team Championship twice. He has one reign with Sikoa and one with Jacob Fatu. Loa had to fill in for Fatu as the second-half of the Tag Team Champions during this reign, and they held the titles for 84 days. Fatu subsequently left the stable in June 2025.