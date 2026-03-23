In a recent social media post, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley revealed some personal news — she underwent an egg freezing retrieval surgery.

The Friday Night SmackDown backstage interviewer revealed the news in her latest Instagram post. Kelley even shared a picture and video from her time in the hospital. In the video, she was under anesthesia and talking about her food order.

“Between egg freezing retrieval surgery, interrupted interviews, and a severe shortage of french toast sticks… it’s been a week!” Kelley wrote. “[I] wouldn’t have survived it without a care team who somehow pulled off a schedule that didn’t take me out of a single day of work and truly incredible friends who kept me (semi) sane throughout (especially [Lindy Lin] for weathering the anesthesia induced tears).”

It's unknown how much time Kelley may miss as a result of the surgery. Luckily, it appears the procedure went well, so hopefully she has a speedy recovery.

Who is WWE's Cathy Kelley?

Kelley is currently a backstage interviewer on WWE's SmackDown brand. She has been working with WWE for a long time. She joined AfterBuzz TV in 2012, and she served as a panelist for recap shows of WWE's Monday Night RAW and NXT. Additionally, she was a panelist for a recap show of ABC's The Bachelor at this time.

In 2016, Kelley signed with WWE, serving as a correspondent for NXT and other events. A few years later, she would make her TV debut on NXT, but her first tenure would end in 2020.

She left WWE in 2020, but she would return in October 2022, returning as a backstage interviewer for RAW. Since her return, she has jumped between RAW and SmackDown as needed.

While best known for her work with WWE, Kelley has also acted. She had a role in Kenya Barris' Netflix series, #blackAF, in 2022. She played a flight attendant in the show.