It appears that WWE star Rhea Ripley is tired of being disrespected, and the former Women's World Champion went after her critics on social media recently.

On Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026, Ripley posted a strong message that was not pointed at anyone in particular. Still, it was clear that she was fed up.

She named some of the critiques she has seemingly received, such as being “too manly,” “too bulky,” “too muscly,” “too much sex appeal,” and “too lean/skinny.”

Ripley then called these criticisms “comical” before pointing out that “you know nothing about me and what's going on in my life or my mental.” She doubled down, asking those who criticize her to “post a photo of yourself,” further challenging them by saying, “you won't.”

Again, it's not 100% clear to whom Ripley's message was pointed. She did not post a follow-up or respond to the post, but it still went viral, garnering over two million views.

Other WWE stars and legends respond to Rhea Ripley's call-out

Article Continues Below

Several people responded to Ripley's message, supporting her. Social media influencer Joey Swoll was very supportive, encouraging her to block out the haters.

“Don’t stress what others think! You rock Rhea! Do you and be happy,” Swoll wrote. “Remember for every one single person in the comments saying that garbage, you have thousands that love and support you! [praying hands and red heart emojis]”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also weighed in, saying he'd add “too over” to the list Ripley wrote before clarifying, “But ya can never be too over. And you're OVAH!! Keep up the great work.”

Additionally, thousands of others responded to the post. Hopefully, Ripley was able to read some of the encouraging words shared by others.

Ripley is heading into WrestleMania 42 as the No.1 contender for Jade Cargill's Women's Championship. She won the 2026 Elimination Chamber to earn her title shot.