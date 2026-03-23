Retired from professional wrestling and currently pursuing a full-time career in Hollywood, John Cena recently was able to melt fans' hearts from all across the globe. Already known for his patience and approach with fans, Cena this time took it to a new level.

A record-holder for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cena recently went viral because of an emotional and heartfelt hug. A video posted on social media on Mar. 21, 2026, at MegaCon Orlando, shows a fan approaching Cena and sharing his story of facing stage four cancer at Cena's panel. It ended with a request to hug Cena, to which “The Leader of Cenation” responded, “Absolutely.”

Walking down the stage, Cena approached the fan personally and embraced them in a long, tight hug, as fans roared and cheered in the background, displaying their support for Cena's generous act.

John Cena shows love to a fan at MEGACON Orlando after he shared some tough newspic.twitter.com/4TSXSmnK09 — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 23, 2026

Cena himself has had multiple run-ins with cancer, having been diagnosed with skin cancer twice. The four-day MegaCon fan convention ran from Mar. 19-22, 2026.

What is next for WWE legend John Cena?

Last year, in Dec. 2025, John Cena tapped out to Gunther and retired from professional wrestling. Looking forward to focusing on his non-wrestling career, he also revealed a new role with WWE. Last year, while speaking with Tom Rinaldi, Cena opened up about his future wrestling plans.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years. I was like, ‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can,'” Cena said.