Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley might have just proved Tom Brady's words. For the past few weeks, NFL legend Tom Brady has been involved in a heated rivalry with influencer & WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The feud began when Brady argued with Paul on the topic of classifying WWE stars as “athletes” before blasting them with a “cute” dig.

The statement sparked a back-and-forth reaction, with several WWE wrestlers coming to the sport's defense. However, at the recently concluded Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Brady continued his shots at WWE and Paul.

“The Maverick” found himself in deep waters before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where he was completely juked by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during practice. The clip went viral on social media, sparking a great deal of discussion among fans. Just weeks prior, Paul had confidently stated that his athletic capabilities were on par with some of the best NFL players.

In the clip shared by Eagles, Barkley can be seen having a little fun at Logan Paul’s expense and hilariously trolling him on the field. In the practice session video, Barkley can be seen changing directions while running. And every move sent Paul scrambling the wrong way as he struggled to keep up with the 29-year-old. Barkley and Paul are part of the same squad.

Article Continues Below

Originally planned to take place in Saudi Arabia, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic was moved to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will take place on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026. It will include three teams, with one being the U.S. men's national flag football team. The other two teams will be Founders FFC, captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts, while the other one will be Wildcats FFC, captained by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.