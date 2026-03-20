Former WWE World Champion Batista, now known as Dave Bautista, has undergone a major transformation for his upcoming role in the Highlander reboot. Popularly known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dune, Bautista has this time embraced a new challenge.

Set to be a part of the reboot with Henry Cavill, Bautista was recently spotted in released set photos from the Highlander reboot. Currently being shot in London, UK, Bautista was spotted wearing a long black coat while also sporting long black hair and a thick beard. Predominantly known for having a bald look in most of his movies, watching Bautista move his head full of hair was surprising.

Previously set photos from Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot revealed Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod and Dave Bautista as The Kurgan. Cavill resumed filming at London's Westminster Abbey last month after a calf injury had previously paused production. Bautista, dressed as The Kurgan in a bloody priest's uniform and holding a sword, was filmed during late-night action sequences.

Article Continues Below

RECENT VIDEO OF BATISTA ON SET IN LONDON BRO IS LOCKED IN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kRPUjwZNM6 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 20, 2026

The Highlander reboot's star-studded cast includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Marisa Abela, and Max Zhang. Michael Finch wrote the script, and Ryan J. Condal and Kerry Williamson had worked on earlier drafts of the film. The movie will also star WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The original “Highlander” was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as an immortal Scottish warrior named Connor MacLeod. Legendary actor Sean Connery played Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, another immortal who mentored Connor, and Clancy Brown played The Kurgan.