Several months after his WWE debut match and an inspirational weight loss journey, American Country music artist Jelly Roll is now again set for his WWE return match. After two consistent weeks of appearance on Friday night SmackDown, Jelly Roll found himself in a verbal segment with Kit Wilson.

Wilson and Roll faced off in a slam poetry battle. However, the situation escalated when Wilson attacked Roll after the latter humiliated him in front of the crowd. Shortly after, Roll asked SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for a match against Wilson, which he was soon granted. After his last match at SummerSlam 2025, Roll will now battle Kit Wilson in his return match on next Friday, Mar. 27, 2026, episode of SmackDown.

Jelly Roll is also heavily speculated to be in a tag-team match with Royce Keys, where he faces off against the team of The Miz and Kit Wilson at the upcoming WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apart from Jelly Roll's appearance, fans also witnessed new WWE champions on SmackDown

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A few weeks ago, R-Truth and Damian Priest became the number one contenders to the Tag Titles. After weeks of battle against Solo Sikoa's MFT, Priest and Truth clashed tonight against the defending champions Tama Tonga and JC Mateo.

However, after an interference from The Wyatt Sicks, fans saw Priest and Truth defeat Tonga and Mateo of The MFT to crown themselves the new Tag team champions on SmackDown. The finish of the match saw Truth execute an Attitude Adjustment on Mateo to win the bout. This marks Truth and Priest's first title reign as a tag team.