There appears to be a chance that Bron Breakker is back for WrestleMania 42 after the WWE Superstar suffered a hernia injury and underwent surgery.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via NoDQ.com) revealed that Seth Rollins will be facing some member of the Vision, whether it be a returning Breakker or Logan Paul, at WrestleMania 42.

“Seth Rollins vs. either Logan Paul or Bron Breakker seems like a likely direction,” Meltzer said. “It has not been confirmed to us on whether Breakker will be ready after hernia surgery and we were [told] the Paul & Austin Theory vs. Usos direction does not necessarily mean Paul won’t be in that match and is unrelated.”

This is somewhat optimistic news regarding Breakker. While he didn't confirm that Breakker would be ready for WrestleMania 42, at least his name is surfacing in talks about creative plans for the show.

There is about a month before WrestleMania 42 begins in Las Vegas. That is a lot of time to bring Breakker back and have him resume his feud with Rollins, assuming he's healthy.

Will Bron Breakker return from his hernia injury before WWE WrestleMania 42?

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There is a chance Breakker is able to return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania. If he does, expect him to feud with Rollins. Previously, Rollins led the Vision stable, and Breakker was the first Superstar he brought into the group.

However, after Rollins suffered an injury in October 2025, Breakker kicked him out of the faction. Unfortunately, Breakker would also suffer a hernia injury in January 2026, which would require surgery.

Breakker hasn't been seen in WWE since then. Fans have been hoping for his return, as his feud with Rollins is inevitable, but they'll have to keep waiting and see what happens in the coming weeks.