While at the draft for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Tom Brady took a shot at WWE, calling it “cute” once again before claiming none of the Superstars could sack him in an NFL game.

Some Superstars, like the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), have responded, but one former WWE Superstar, Hit Row member Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis), sides with the NFL icon on the matter.

“Tom Brady is correct…” Francis wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “99.9% of wresters are fake tough guys and I would personally beat the s**t out of them. [pinched fingers and three money bags emojis] Have a great weekend.”

Brady's latest comments come in the midst of his beef with Logan Paul. Sports Illustrated asked if any WWE Superstars could sack him, and he did not hold back.

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“All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what's going on, [but] in a football game, you don't know it, so they wouldn't even get near me,” Brady boldly declared before doubling down, “Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they'd punch those guys right in the throat, and they'd be probably crying. There's no fake BS in American football. So, for those guys, it'd be a whole different story for them.”

The beef between Brady and Paul may culminate at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday, Mar. 21. They have been feuding since the Super Bowl in February after Brady called Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute.”

In the weeks since, the two have exchanged words. Now, they will be able to settle their beef on the football field. Since Paul is going to Brady's arena of football, maybe the seven-time Super Bowl champion will make his way to a WWE ring sometime soon. WrestleMania 42 is once again emanating from Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders play, in Las Vegas in April. Brady is a part-owner of the team.