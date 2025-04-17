On March 1, 2025, Travis Scott delivered the slap heard around the world to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and the rapper was reportedly urged to do so by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While on The Ankler podcast (via WrestleTalk), WWE president Nick Khan discussed Scott's slap. The Rock urged him to hit the champion hard, as it would prove he's got it in the ring.

“[Triple H] did tell Travis after, like, ‘Hey, you know, that was a pretty hard slap. We’ll show you how to pull your punches a little bit.' Travis said, ‘Dwayne Johnson told me you better slap the s–t out of him or people are gonna think that you don’t have it, so I just did that,” Khan recalled.

Triple H added that the “only person that didn't complain” was Rhodes, who took it like a champ. He was hit hard by Scott, who got involved during the segment where John Cena turned heel.

Initially, there were reports Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum as a result of the hit. Luckily, that does not appear to be the case, though he did sport a black eye afterward.

Someday, Rhodes may get his receipt. Scott is confirmed to appear at WrestleMania 42, and Rhodes may want payback. Triple H confirmed his involvement with the event on The Ankler podcast.

Why did Travis Scott slap Cody Rhodes with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber?

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock appeared to ask Rhodes if he would “sell his soul” to him. Rhodes had been contemplating the “Final Boss'” offer for a couple of weeks.

However, he turned him down, leading to Cena's heel turn. The Rock signaled to Cena, who was embracing Rhodes at the time. Cena then delivered a low blow to Rhodes and attacked him.

Now, Cena is set to face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps The Rock and Scott will once again make their presence known during it.

Cena is on the hunt for his 17th world championship reign. If he beats Rhodes, he will break his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history.

Scott, meanwhile, has never competed in a WWE match. However, there were reports after Elimination Chamber that he was training for a potential match in the future.

Even if he does end up wrestling, it is unclear who he will face. Would WWE be bold enough to throw him in the ring with Rhodes? Or will they pick a different opponent for him?