Just in case any further proof was needed that WWE's Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser broke up, her new boyfriend, Shady Elnahas, has shared his new tattoo of the former Women's Champion.

A video has surfaced online of Stratton with Elnahas, where he shows off the new tattoo (via FadeAwayMedia). She pulls his arm into frame, and his tattoo of Stratton's eye can be seen.

👀 Tiffany Stratton’s Boyfriend got her eye tattooed on his forearm. pic.twitter.com/H6gmV54pdi — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Stratton and Elnahas appear to be hard-launching their relationship now. Things must be somewhat serious if Elnahas is getting a tattoo of Stratton.

Who is WWE star Tiffany Stratton's new boyfriend after Ludwig Kaiser breakup?

Stratton was previously in a long-term relationship with Kaiser, a fellow WWE main roster star. However, speculation began swirling that they had broken up in November 2025.

Kaiser, who is currently one of the men behind the El Grande Americano gimmick, was seen walking into a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show alongside Andrea Bazarte. While it could have been part of a storyline, that didn't stop the internet from running wild with speculation.

Now, it appears Stratton is dating Elnahas. He is a retired judoka and now a professional wrestler. Before his professional wrestling career, Elnahas was part of Canada's 2020 Olympic team.

He joined WWE in May 2025 as an NXT recruit. Elnahas has yet to join the main roster, but perhaps he will be reunited with his presumed girlfriend on WWE programming soon.

Stratton is one of WWE's top young stars. She's only 26 years old, but she has accomplished more than some who are older than her.

She joined NXT in 2021 and remained there until 2024. During her time in NXT, Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship once, losing it to Becky Lynch after 107 days in 2023.

Stratton would make her main roster debut in February 2024. She won Money in the Bank in July and would cash in her contract in January 2025, winning the Women's Championship for the first time. Her reign would last 302 days before losing the title to Jade Cargill.