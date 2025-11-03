Fans are beginning to wonder if WWE stars Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have broken up after a recent video has gone viral.

Kaiser, who is now going by El Grande Americano, was seen holding hands with WWE talent Andrea Bazarte at a recent event. According to other reports, this was taken during the Monterrey vs. Tigres soccer match in Nuevo León, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Los Garza y el Grande Americano llegan al estadio. pic.twitter.com/yt5ahvjy7B — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the two have been spotted together, though. Fans previously saw them leave together after AAA's Guerre de Titanes show.

Bazarte is a model and WWE's Spanish Social Ambassador. She is WWE's digital TV host for their Spanish account. Additionally, she is a podcast host.

Did WWE stars Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser break up?

Still, these remain rumors, so it's important to take them with a grain of salt. Kaiser was seen in his El Grande Americano outfit when the pictures were taken. So, he could still be in character.

Neither Stratton nor Kaiser has publicly disclosed a breakup. So, until they do, fans should consider them together. Fans will do what they always do and run rampant with the gossip.

Stratton, 26, and Kaiser, 35, have been together for years. They are two of WWE's top rising stars, and they are currently being featured heavily in the company's programming.

At the recent Saturday Night's Main Event PLE on Nov. 1, Stratton lost the Women's Championship to Jade Cargill. Her reign lasted 302 days after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax during the January 3, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Kaiser has assumed the mantle of El Grande Americano from the injured Chad Gable after Imperium was disbanded. He has been competing in WWE's sister company, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, as El Grande Americano. Kaiser has formed a stable with two other Superstars playing El Grande Americano, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, who have been renamed Rayo and Bravo.