Is ex-Women's Champion and WWE star Tiffany Stratton in a relationship with former Canadian Judoka Shady Elnahas after her rumored breakup with Ludwig Kaiser? Latest signs suggest so.

Stratton was long known to be in a relationship with WWE's Kaiser. The duo's relationship also became a public talking point after Stratton's non-scripted jab at Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, almost a year after that, the two are rumored to have broken up. Recently, speculations had emerged about Stratton being in a relationship with retired judoka Shady Elnahas, who is now signed to WWE as an NXT recruit.

Recently on her Instagram, Stratton shared a photo of herself being kissed by her rumored boyfriend, Elnahas. Stratton was recently present at WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri's wedding with him.

Stratton is currently sidelined from television. She was last seen losing her Women's Championship to Jade Cargill on the Nov. 01, 2025, episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, ending her reign at 302 days. Elnahas is currently in the developmental stage and has yet to make it to the main roster.

It is important to note that the relationship has not been officially confirmed but is widely speculated.

Article Continues Below

Charlotte Flair recalls her infamous WWE promo with Tiffany Stratton

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair and Stratton engaged in an off-script jab against each other ahead of WrestleMania 41. Recently speaking in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Flair reflected on that moment.

“I look at every positive and negative that has happened in my career, and I try to learn from [them], try to grow from [them]. And I think I have since then. [I] took it as a stepping stone to grow and learn.”

Both women later apologized to each other and moved on, as depicted on WWE Unreal on Netflix.