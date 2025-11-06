Recently, speculation has surfaced that WWE Superstars Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton have broken up, but the former has seemingly broken his silence.

Speculation arose after the current El Grande American star was seen with Andrea Bazarte. However, Kaiser has since taken to his Instagram Stories in a now-expired post (via SECScoops) to warn fans about the power their words have.

“Your words on social media have power,” Kaiser began. “They can and do affect people's [lives] massively. Every comment can make or break someone out there.

“Please consider that and be aware that your words carry responsibility,” Kaiser concluded.

It would appear that Kaiser was talking about the recent speculation over his breakup with Stratton. So, fans will have to be careful with what they say going forward.

Are WWE stars Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton broken up?

Since neither Kaiser nor Stratton has discussed a breakup, it's safe to assume the WWE stars are still dating. They have been together since 2022, and it looks as though they remain together.

They are both two of WWE's top stars. Kaiser has found new life in his career after assuming the El Grande Americano mantle from the injured Chad Gable.

After Imperium was quietly disbanded, Kaiser seemed directionless. However, he has since become El Grande Americano, and he is wrestling in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in addition to Monday Night RAW.

Stratton, meanwhile, is coming off a 302-day reign as Women's Champion. She defeated Nia Jax in January 2025 to win the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. During her reign, she had successful title defenses against Jax, Trish Stratus, and Charlotte Flair. She lost it to Jade Cargill at the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

She made a splash with her main roster debut in 2024. Stratton had spent most of the previous three years in NXT, where she was a one-time NXT Women's Champion.