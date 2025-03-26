Over a year after his surprising reemergence, WWE's Paul “Triple H” Levesque reveals what he told CM Punk to return to the company.

During the premiere of Stephanie's Places, hosted by Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, he talks about his call with Punk. They had a lot of animosity in the near-decade since Punk's exit. However, they were both changed men. It resulted in Punk coming back at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

"If there was ever a guy you said will never return here [WWE], it would be CM Punk," Triple H conceded in the clip.

“If there was ever a guy you said will never return here [WWE], it would be CM Punk,” Triple H conceded in the clip. “If you look at the history and look at everything that has gone down, his side, company side, I think he would've said it a couple of years ago, it's never happening. But things change.

“When I spoke to him on the phone, I said, ‘Phil, if you're the same person now that you were 10 years ago, you wasted 10 years of your life. If I'm that same person, I wasted 10 years of my life. So, let's put all that stuff beside us and talk about what are the possibilities,” he continued.

It ultimately worked out. Punk returned to a raucous response from the WWE Universe at Survivor Series. WWE pulled it off in surprise fashion as well.

After the Men's WarGames match, the Survivor Series broadcast was seemingly ending. Randy Orton had just returned after a year-and-a-half hiatus, so the vibe was upbeat.

Then, Living Colour's “Cult of Personality” hit the speakers, and Punk walked to the entrance ramp. It was a surprising moment, given Punk's rocky history with WWE. But he was back, and he has remained one of their top stars since then.

CM Punk's career since his epic WWE return

After returning to WWE, Punk competed in his first televised match back in January 2024. He was the runner-up in the Royal Rumble match, getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Later in the year, Punk had an acclaimed feud with Drew McIntyre, who injured him during the Royal Rumble. Punk was put on the shelf for six months, but he eventually faced McIntyre in a singles match.

After losing their first bout, Punk went on to beat McIntyre in a Strap Match and Hell in a Cell match at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood, respectively.

He would then set his sights on Seth Rollins after teaming with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames event. Punk defeated Rollins in their first encounter during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Their second match was a Steel Cage bout. Reigns interfered and cost Punk the match by dragging Rollins out of the ring. This set up a triple threat match between the three of them at WrestleMania 41.

It is unclear if Punk will accomplish his goal of being in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Usually, the main event is reserved for championship matches. This year, Punk is involved in a non-title feud heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.