ESPN has announced the premiere date of their new show, Stephanie's Places, which will follow WWE's Stephanie McMahon, and the first guests, which include her husband and a five-time world champion.

According to the announcement, the premiere of Stephanie's Places will pair McMahon with her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and CM Punk. It will premiere on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on ESPN+. Additionally, Disney Bundle subscribers — which pairs Disney+ and Hulu — can also stream it.

The latter guest is somewhat surprising, given their history. Previously, McMahon and Punk shared animosity on and off screen. However, time heals all wounds, and Punk has seemingly repaired his relationship with McMahon and Levesque ahead of his WWE return in 2023.

Per the press release, the logline for the premiere episode reads, “Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H' Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.”

Other top WWE Superstars, such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and The Undertaker will also be featured this season.

The 10-episode series will premiere on March 26. Episodes will continue airing every Wednesday through May 28.

“WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” McMahon said. “I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”

The full list of WWE guests of Stephanie McMahon's Stephanie's Places

Below is the full list of guests featured in the first season of Stephanie's Places.

March 26 (Episode 1): Paul “Triple H” Levesque and CM Punk

April 2 (Episode 2): Cody Rhodes

April 9 (Episode 3): Rhea Ripley

April 16 (Episode 4): “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

April 23 (Episode 5): Charlotte Flair

April 30 (Episode 6): Roman Reigns and the Bloodline

May 7 (Episode 7): Pat McAfee

May 14 (Episode 8): The Undertaker

May 21 (Episode 9): Paul “Triple H” Levesque

May 28 (Episode 10): John Cena

What is Stephanie's Places about?

The new Stephanie's Places series follows McMahon as she “explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history,” according to the announcement.

Peyton Manning will produce the series through his Omaha Productions banner. He also talked about the announcement, saying, “The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now. There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them.”

He hosts a similar show to Stephanie McMahon's new one called Peyton's Places, as does his brother, Eli. Eli's Places famously took him to Penn State where he attempted to walk on at the college. He disguised himself as Chad Powers, which has since launched a Hulu series that borrows the premise. Glen Powell co-created it and will star in the series.