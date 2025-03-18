The controversial former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was seen at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks faced the Miami Heat sporting a new look.

Fans noticed McMahon was shown during the broadcast of the game. His hair was a different color than usual. In recent years, he has been seen with black hair, but the center of his hair was grey. It is a vastly different look than fans are used to seeing.

He also wore a green shirt and suit jacket for the game, which took place on St. Patrick's Day. The broadcast called him a “former wrestling promoter,” referring to his WWE career.

Of course, this was a surprising sight to see. Given Vince McMahon's controversial past, it was a shock to see him highlighted in this manner at the Knicks game.

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon's controversial past

McMahon is best known for his work in WWE. He is the co-founder of the modern WWE and helped make it the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

He also played various on-screen roles. McMahon was a ring announcer and commentator for WWE. He also wrestled on occasion, winning the Royal Rumble in 1999, the WWE Championship once, and the ECW Championship once.

However, his legacy has been marred by controversies. McMahon was linked to several lawsuits, including the hush-money scandals, which he has since settled.

Additionally, he was named in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. She made several allegations against McMahon, including him sexually trafficking her.

After the hush-money agreements came to light in June 2022, McMahon stepped down as the CEO and chairman of WWE. He later returned as the executive chairman of WWE after initially retiring in January 2023.

He helped oversee the merger between WWE and UFC, which became the TKO Group Holdings. However, he later resigned from TKO in January 2024.

Since then, he has not been seen in the company. McMahon has kept a relatively low profile since his resignation, hence why it is surprising that he was shown during the Knicks-Heat broadcast.